School playgrounds transformed to cope with climate change

Nation.Cymru staff

School playgrounds are being transformed into greener spaces designed to protect pupils from the effects of rising temperatures, flooding and biodiversity loss.

Five schools in Cardiff have initially been earmarked for the climate-adaptation programme, which will replace areas of traditional hard-surfaced playground with trees, planting, sustainable drainage and spaces for outdoor learning.

The first project has already been completed at Ysgol Mynydd Bychan in Cathays, where pupils now have access to shaded areas, raised beds for growing vegetables and herbs and new wildlife habitats.

The school also has a Mediterranean garden planted with species expected to cope with increasingly hot conditions, along with a wormery and rainwater harvesting system.

At other schools where playgrounds are vulnerable to flooding, designs include “rain gardens” intended to capture and manage surface water.

Gabalfa Primary School, St Cadoc’s Catholic Primary School, Glyncoed Primary School and St Illtyd’s High School have also been selected for the initial programme.

The scheme is being delivered by Cardiff Council and environmental charity Trees for Cities as part of the authority’s response to climate change.

It follows a five-year partnership between the organisations which has already introduced greener spaces to 40 school playgrounds across the city.

Ysgol Mynydd Bychan head teacher Glesni Lloyd said the changes were already affecting how pupils use the school grounds.

“It’s a fantastic addition to the school that benefits the children in so many different ways,” she said.

“At break times when it’s hot, you might find them simply enjoying the shade from the trees, but it’s also a great teaching aid.

“The children love learning outdoors and it’s helping our staff deliver science lessons in new and exciting ways that get them really enthused and engaged.

“Plus, they love helping to plant and grow all the different vegetables and herbs – that’s a life skill that will stay with them forever.”

Local charity Grow Cardiff is also using the new facilities to run sessions teaching pupils about food growing, biodiversity and climate action.

The wider programme will combine changes to the playgrounds with workshops, teacher training and learning resources linked to the Welsh curriculum.

Climate change

Cardiff Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Strategic Planning and Transport, Cllr Dan De’Ath, said schools would increasingly have to adapt to a changing climate.

“Our children and young people will experience the effects of climate change more than any previous generation, so it is vital that we help our schools adapt while giving pupils opportunities to learn about the challenges ahead and the practical steps they can take,” he said.

Cabinet Member for Education Cllr Sarah Merry said greener playgrounds could help protect children from some of those impacts.

“By creating greener, cooler and more biodiverse school environments, we’re also creating an even more Child Friendly Cardiff that helps protect pupils from the impact of climate change and provides them with fantastic new spaces to learn, play and connect with nature,” she said.

Carys Alder, head of programme development at Trees for Cities, said the first project demonstrated how a conventional tarmacked playground could be turned into a climate-adapted space.

“We hope this builds momentum for more climate-adaptive playgrounds across Cardiff, helping to deliver lasting change that will benefit today’s pupils and generations to come,” she said.

The council’s contribution is being funded through its One Planet Cardiff Capital Fund, which has previously supported projects including rainwater harvesting at Bute Park Nurseries, city-centre cycle parking and thermal imaging cameras that residents can borrow from libraries to identify heat loss in their homes.

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