School scoops arts prize in leading children’s charity national fundraising event

A secondary school is celebrating after winning an arts installation project supporting the NSPCC’s annual Number Day fundraising event.

Newbridge School/ Ysgol Trecelyn in Caerphilly won the prize for their artwork designed to help students understand how maths and numbers are related to every daily life.

The work was part of the school’s efforts to support NSPCC Number Day, which was held on February 6th and brings learning and fundraising together, giving children the chance to enjoy maths while helping to support vital NSPCC services.

Each year, thousands of schools across the UK take part and receive access to hundreds of engaging learning resources to support maths teaching in an enjoyable and accessible way.

For the third year running Promote Your School, a company which specialises in transforming school walls, halls, windows and floors through artwork, donated a maths/numerical wall art project including design, print and installation to the NSPCC’s Number Day fundraising drive.

Schools which registered for Number Day 2026 were entered into a prize draw worth between £3-5,000.

This year Newbridge School won the Wall Art prize and now have a stunning piece of artwork decorating the maths corridor.

Maths teacher and Numeracy Coordinator at Newbridge School, Bethan Williams, said: “Pupils and staff thoroughly enjoyed taking part in Number Day, raising awareness of the fantastic work carried out by the NSPCC.

“We were incredibly fortunate to be selected as winners of the Promote Your School prize.

“Promoting the use of numeracy across other subjects and in real‑life contexts has been a key focus at our school, so our design reflects this by showcasing real‑world applications such as finance and sport.

“The wall art has already received extremely positive feedback during its first week of installation, and we are very much looking forward to taking part in Number Day again next year.”

Chris Harris, Director at Promote Your School said: “It was a pleasure working with Newbridge School on this valuable addition to their learning environment to support the important initiative of Number Day.

“This design will help students understand how maths and numbers are related to almost every aspect of daily life”

A special moment

Steph Coleman, Senior Schools Fundraiser & Number Day leading officer at the NSPCC said: “Number Day is such a special moment in the annual calendar for schools and nurseries. We’re grateful to work with amazing partners and supporters who help bring pupils and staff together to celebrate the fun of maths while championing the importance of keeping children safe from harm.

“We were thrilled to work with Promote Your School, who generously donated a bespoke maths and numerical wall art project. Their support adds a fantastic creative dimension to Number Day, inspiring pupils and transforming school spaces in a truly memorable way.”

Funds raised through NSPCC Number Day help deliver essential services such as Speak out Stay safe, which teaches children how to recognise abuse and seek help, and Childline, which provides confidential support to young people across the UK.