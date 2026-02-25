School set to change name ahead of move

Following a public consultation held in June 2025 with parents and residents within the Goetre catchment area, it has now been confirmed that Goetre Primary School will officially change its name to Goetre Community Primary School from September.

The consultation invited views on whether the move to the new building presented an opportunity for a rebrand.

Options included keeping the existing name, introducing a subtle change to reflect the expanded community use of the site or adopting a completely new name.

The new school building project for Goetre has been match funded by Merthyr Tydfil Council and Welsh Government through the Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme.

Feedback during this consultation supported a subtle rebrand recognising the importance of the school’s identity while also reflecting the significant new community facilities that will form part of the development, the council said.

The new building will feature a dedicated community wing, with flexible rooms and spaces that can be accessed and used by local residents outside of school hours.

The addition of these facilities played a key role in the decision to incorporate “community” into the school’s name, the council added.

As well as the name change, consultation responses also supported a change in school uniform colour.

From September, pupils will wear royal blue, marking a fresh chapter for the school as it transitions into its new premises.

Support will be available to families through the uniform grant and other funding sources to assist with any changes, the council said.

Works on the new building are said to be progressing well with construction ongoing throughout the coming months.

The project remains on schedule, with plans for staff and pupils to move into the new facility over the summer holidays ready for the start of the 2026 academic year.

Damien Beech, headteacher of Goetre Primary School commented: “This new chapter is more than just a change of name and building—it’s an investment in our children, our families, and our community.

“Our pupils will benefit from exceptional learning spaces, and residents will gain access to facilities designed for everyone.”

The council said that the move represents a significant investment in education and community provision for the area, creating a modern learning environment alongside high-quality, accessible facilities for local residents.

It added that further updates will be shared as the project progresses.