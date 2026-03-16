School set to replace two classrooms that were deemed to have an ‘unacceptable health and safety risk’

Kieran Molloy, Local democracy reporter

A school in Cardiff is set to replace two classrooms after two of its current ones were deemed to pose an ‘unacceptable health and safety risk’.

Plasmawr School in Cardiff has been given permission to replace classrooms “formally deemed unsafe for occupation” albeit with a temporary solution.

Two demountable classrooms at the school in Fairwater used to provide accommodation to “support pupils’ emotional health needs” have “exceeded their operational lifespan and are no longer fit for purpose”.

The planning application reads: “The structures suffer from persistent water ingress through the roof and external envelope, and despite repeated repair attempts, these defects have not been successfully resolved.”

It continues: “The ongoing leaks have resulted in electrical failures on multiple occasions, presenting a clear and unacceptable health and safety risk.”

The loss of these classrooms has “created an immediate and critical shortfall in teaching accommodation” as the school has no alternative internal spaces to repurpose for this need and “continued delivery of education is therefore being adversely affected”.

As such, Cardiff Council has approved the installation of a portable building to serve as a temporary classroom.

According to the application, this temporary classroom is “urgently required” and is considered to provide “essential accommodation”.

The classroom will be in place while a “permanent solution is developed and delivered”.

Documents read: “It is anticipated that the temporary classroom would be required for a period of approximately three years, reflecting the timescales associated with securing funding, design, and construction of a permanent facility.”

The building will not be occupied by additional staff and pupil numbers, no car parking spaces will be lost nor will any public rights of way be affected.

According to the document: “[The proposal is] a wholly sustainable method of providing functional classrooms quickly with minimal disruption to the surrounding area, off site prefabrication and fit out ensure both quality and material /energy wastage are stringently monitored.”

The school will continue to safeguard pupils through the installation and management of “control authorized access systems”.