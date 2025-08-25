School standards in Wales ‘to dip below Romania in 2040’
Martin Shipton
A report from a Tory-linked think tank claims that educational standards in Welsh schools are declining and that attainment levels are on course to be overtaken by Romania in 2040.
Onward UK says average Welsh pupils now perform at the same level as England’s most disadvantaged students..
The report – Devolved to Fail: The Decline of Welsh Education and the Urgent Case for Reform – states that:
PISA scores in Wales [measuring pupil performance internationally] are now lower than the OECD average in reading, science and maths – and far behind England.
Wales’ overall PISA scores are projected to fall below Romania by 2040 if current trends continue.
The average Welsh pupil performs at the same level as England’s poorest pupils, according to international benchmarks.
Wales is still using the discredited “cueing method” to teach reading – a practice abolished in England nearly two decades ago.
School absence in Wales is nearly 70% higher than in England (12% vs 7.1%), with over a third of pupils missing at least 10% of lessons.
Only half of Welsh secondary schools inspected last year had satisfactory teaching or attendance.
Projections
Drawing on the latest OECD PISA scores and new projections to 2040, the report paints a stark picture of long-term educational decline.
This year’s A-Level and GCSE results for Wales, claims the report, show a continuing and worrying trend in education outcomes in the country. The essential stagnation in A-level and GCSE pass rates are on course with Onward’s findings that outcomes will continue to fall into the next decades, not only amongst UK nations, but internationally.
Wales currently ranks bottom of all UK nations across every key educational indicator. In the most recent PISA results, Welsh pupils scored 30 points lower in science, 30 points lower in reading, and 26 points lower in maths compared to pupils in England. These gaps represent the equivalent of an entire year of learning lost.
The report claims to identify key causes behind the worsening performance: the continued use of outdated literacy methods, an overly vague national curriculum, and poor school accountability due to the abolition of league tables.
Wales’ school inspectorate, Estyn, found that over two-thirds of secondary schools need to improve self-evaluation, and half were found to have teaching or attendance problems.
Reading
On the issue of teaching primary school pupils how to read, the report states: “A factor in these very different reading abilities by age 15 can be found right at the start of children’s education in the methods used to teach them to read. Wales still uses the discredited ‘cueing method’ to teach reading. This method encourages children to infer the meaning of words. Experts have found that the cueing method leads to children guessing words instead of sounding them out, with the technique being proven to damage the ability of children to learn to read.
“In fact, an ITV investigation highlighted in 2012 that Estyn had found a fifth of primary school children in Wales were functionally illiterate, and that the continued use of the cueing method risks putting more children in this position. Indeed, reading levels in Wales have significantly worsened since 2012.
“As part of this report, Freedom of Information requests were submitted to every local authority in Wales to enquire about the methods that they used to teach reading. Four local authorities then directed to the information being held only at individual primary school level, though many subsequently responded to say they did not hold the data either. Of the 73% of individual schools that responded from Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Conwy, and Flintshire, 77% reported using cuing strategies.”
Reforms
The report recommends three urgent reforms:
Turn failing schools into academies and re-introduce league tables – modelled on successful English reforms and local examples like Grŵp Llandrillo Menai in north Wales.
Replace Wales’ skills-based curriculum with a knowledge-rich one, including the mandatory use of solely phonics to improve reading.
Implement Estyn’s attendance improvement recommendations immediately to stem rising absenteeism.
Ellie Craven, senior researcher for Onward and author of the report, said: “Wales has the lowest education outcomes in the UK – and the gap is set to grow. This is not inevitable. But without urgent reform, Welsh pupils will be left behind their peers not just across the UK, but globally.”
Former Conservative Cabinet Minister Sir Simon Clarke, Director of Onward, said: “Children in Wales are being let down terribly by a system that avoids accountability and clings to failed methods. There is no reason Welsh children should achieve less than their peers elsewhere in the UK – but that will remain the case unless the Welsh Government is brave enough to deliver change, or is itself changed at next year’s elections to bring about new leadership.”
Shadow Secretary of State for Wales Mims Davies MP said: “Looking at education standards across the UK, there is a clear outlier – Wales. The UK is ranked 14th amongst OECD countries in the PISA tables. But if Wales were to be ranked as an individual country, it would come just above Vietnam in 34th place.
“A slew of reforms have been implemented in England in the last 20 years – the success of which are clear: 89% of schools in England are rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted, compared to just 68% in 2009-10 when we came into power.
“But the Welsh Government continued with outdated practices and even made actively regressive decisions. While England moved away from cueing, Wales continues to teach with it. While England moved to a knowledge-based curriculum, Wales still uses a skills-based one. And while England introduced academies for failing schools, Wales has resisted and has even abolished league tables making it almost impossible for parents to identify which schools are failing children.
“On top of this, the impact of the pandemic means that all progress since 2012 has been wiped out.
“For over 25 years, the Labour government in Wales has overseen a deterioration of pupil performance and standards, and the difference between Wales and its neighbouring nations is only projected to get worse. “The need for change is not just urgent, but imperative, and this important report by Onward makes that crystal clear.”
‘Progress’
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We don’t recognise these claims. Our recent GCSE and A level results show improvements in attainment and record results in the top grades, and data from personalised assessments shows progress at primary stage learners.
“Wales’ education system is moving in the right direction thanks to the additional support we are providing to schools, continued investment and the hard work of school staff. We will continue working hard to raise education standards for all.”
Let’s see data for the nine English regions and discover that half of England is worse.
Percentage of GCSE entries awarded the top grades of 7 or higher, by nation and region, in 2025:
– North-east England 17.8%
– East Midlands 18.1%
– Yorkshire & the Humber 18.4%
– West Midlands 18.5%
– North-west England 18.8%
– Wales 19.5%
– South-west England 21.4%
– Eastern England 22.2%
– South-east England 24.6%
– London 28.4%
– Northern Ireland 31.6%
Source: The National
The fact that the average Welsh student is equivalent to a disadvantaged English student answers your question.
That’s true, if you mean any child born outside south east England is disadvantaged.
Whatever your political hue, those PISA league tables should be a wake up call to everyone as they’re a globally recognised metric. We’ve been plummeting down them for years and the WG has done nothing. Our educational standards were world leading in the 50s and 60s but that is certainly no longer the case.
In fairness, PISA is not exactly a ‘well rounded’ assessment, it focuses on a few key things at the expense of other things. It also struggles to account for poverty, once you factor in poverty (not something the Welsh Government can actually fix with current powers) Wales is actually doing a lot better than you might expect compared to countries at similar poverty levels.
Worth noting that Wales is roughly at Romania poverty levels.
Wales is not on a par with Romania on any reasonable measure of poverty. Travel to Romania and you will see that for yourself. Or consider the number of Romanians who arrived in Wales immediately after the 5th enlargement – did they do that to make themselves poorer? Certain disingenuous folk in Britain conflate inequality with poverty and use it to excuse various failings. It is about time we faced up to the fact that the Welsh Government has presided over 25 years of decline in educational standards. The PISA tables show that the Welsh system is failing. Estyn says… Read more »
Romania is one of the fastest growing economies in the region, and this report is based on 2040 predictions, after they’ve had another 15 years in the EU vs the UK having another 15 years of self-sanctioning.
A direct attack on our country in response to Welsh medium education which they would destroy if given the chance. It amounts to calling us thick if we dare to speak our own language. Annibyniaeth NAWR!
PISA is an impartial international organisation. Estyn is the Welsh Government’s own schools inspectorate. Both are saying, and have been saying for many years, that Welsh educational standards are in decline. Which one are you accusing of attacking Wales or trying to destroy Welsh-medium education?
Globally the PISA table has one value for the UK.
Within the UK, it’s possible to break this data down into UK nations.
Yet, somehow, the English administration doesn’t do the same for their much larger regions.
If their regional PISA data was something to be proud of, why wouldn’t they?
This has been the WG’s biggest failing, and far more significant than the Crown Estate or HS2. The statistics in the report are horrendous: we’re an outlier compared with the rest of the UK and with almost all western europe, though admittedly the other two devolved nations aren’t covering themselves in glory either. The report highlighted specific policies, examples and instances of inaction that have led to the current state of affairs. We can try to blame poverty, deindustrialisation, or funding, but that doesn’t explain why places like Romania and Newham are outperforming us! And despite austerity and Covid, schools… Read more »
There’s one big clue that the report is partisan, Peter, and that’s making comparisons within the UK that treats 83% of the total population as a single entity. No-one who genuinely wants to understand how education varies across the UK does that.
My guess is you haven’t bothered to read the report at all. It’s an international comparison and shows Wales falling compared to Western European peers. There is internal data for England, and it largely follows the same trend, though not in this report. If you could be bothered, you can find this data and make the same comparison. If you look at certain schools in deprived areas of England’s, you can see they are far outperforming Wales and WG policy is the root value of this. If you read the report, you would also see where the report highlights areas… Read more »
Insisting on comparing two groups of wildly different population sizes devalues individuals in the larger group.
Reports like this are implying that a child born in England is worth 18 times less than a child born in Wales. While a parent might take this view it’s inappropriate and borderline racist for a scientific report.
I assume you don’t agree that English kids are worth less so why aren’t you more concerned by this sort of analysis?
‘A report from a Tory-linked think tank …’
It’d be imprudent to dismiss these allegations out of hand because of the political stance of the people who have come up with them, but simple experience surely suggests that they ought to be treated with a degree of suspicion.
This is not a ‘political stance’. All they have done is repeat what PISA and Estyn have already told us. The Welsh Government have not listened to PISA or Estyn, so we should welcome an occasional timely reminder to encourage us to hold the Welsh Government to account.
You’re missing the point. No-one is saying that things are fine. The problem is reports and views that distort the reality to suit a narrative. Everyone knows that education attainment is strongly related to wealth, so suggesting that a wealthier UK nation is getting better results because of better governance is simply wrong. And if the understanding is wrong it won’t be possible to fix genuine problems. That’s the danger of reports like this, they make things worse. Because in education, Wales should be looking to outperform similarly socio-economic groups, not be measured against the richest region in Europe where… Read more »
Huge bias and politically motivated. Think tanks have long been used by the right wing propaganda machine to push some agenda they want to pursue. Get people talking about it on their terms. Yes we have our problems in Wales. We also have our successes. What they fail to mention is that the Tories put economic inequality into overdrive. How many food banks opened up under them? Just take a look at the child poverty figures here. That is by far the statistically most significant factor in driving poor educational attainment. We could end that by abandoning neoliberal UK rule.… Read more »
Fine (!) but why then are some of the poorest parts of England outperforming Wales?
Romania was picked out because it has one of the lowest OECD scores currently. Slovakia, balkans, Greece, Moldova and Ukraine(!) are also expected to overtake Wales though not quite as quickly. The main reason behind the point behind the comparison is educational standards are falling in Wales
This is probably less down to the schools and more down to shocking levels of poverty across Wales and 14 years of austerity causing real terms cuts to Welsh budgets. The situation is not yet improving either. Wales currently has its hands tied behind its back because it is prevented being able to access the funding its own land generates (Crown Estate) and cannot levy its own income taxes etc. It’s also fairly restricted on how it can modify the tax powers it does have. It’s like being told that you have to swim to the other end of the… Read more »