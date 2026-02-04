School teacher leads the charge for statue to honour Welsh warrior princess

Ella Groves

A petition calling for a statue to be made to honour a medieval Welsh warrior princess has launched this week.

Gwenllian ferch Gruffudd was a 12th-century Welsh rebel who led an army of Welshmen in revolt against the Normans.

The youngest daughter of Gruffudd ap Cynan, Prince of Gwynedd, she was described as strikingly beautiful and renowned for her strength in the face of danger.

She married Gruffudd ap Rhys, the Prince of Deheubarth in 1116.

By 1136 the opportunity had arisen for the Welsh to recover lands taken by the English and controlled by Marcher Lords as Stephen de Blois displaced his cousin Empress Matilda and the conflict eroded central authority in England.

Whilst her husband was away seeking an alliance with her father, Maurice de Londres and other Normans led raids against Deheubarth’s Welsh and Gwenllian raised an army in their defence.

In a battle near Kidwelly Castle in 1136 Gwenllian was captured in battle and beheaded by the Normans, but her patriotic revolt inspired others to rise up with her brothers Owain and Cadwaladr invading Norman-controlled Ceredigion and taking Llanfihangel, Aberystwyth, and Llanbadarn.

Artistic depictions of Gwenllian often show her with a sword in hand or riding a chariot into battle yet she has no statue in Wales.

Now a Welsh secondary school teacher has taken it upon himself to change that.

Niklas George, founder and owner of Welsh Histories, launched the petition to honour “one of Cymru’s greatest medieval figures” with a statue.

He noted the importance of statues in encouraging historical education saying: “I think statues are an excellent way of honouring people who deserve being honoured.

“I know I must not be alone in investigating every statue I come across and have often, if not being aware of the person being honoured, taken a picture of the statue to learn more about the person once I am home and having uninterrupted access to the internet.

“We should celebrate our great Welsh historical figures, just as England, Scotland, Ireland and everybody else does with theirs.”

Niklas created a digital magazine entitled ‘Welsh Histories’ in March 2024 with one goal in mind – to create “engaging, insightful and educational Welsh history content.”

He hopes to use the website as a platform for change and has decided that fighting for Gwenllian’s recognition is the perfect place to start.

He said: “I have chosen Gwenllian ferch Gruffudd as I feel there is very little coverage of her and, yet, she is truly one of the great Welsh people of our history.

“A valiant warrior princess who personally took the fight to the invading Normans in 1136, I genuinely believe she is deserving of far more recognition in Wales. Buddug (Boudica) is rightfully celebrated in England for leading the charge against the Romans, so why not Gwenllian?

“There has been a renewed interest in some truly incredible Welsh historical women in recent years, such as Betsi Cadwaladr, so let’s add Gwenllian to the list.”

Niklas also acknowledged the erasure of women in Welsh historical discourse, saying: “There is absolutely a lack of focus on women in Welsh historical discourse. It’s not even up for debate.

“For medieval women like Gwenllian, it is even more the case and largely because historical sources of the time tended to purposefully exclude great women.

“Many of us will know that, every time women rise, something is conjured up to take them down, whether it be witch trials, vilification or a gradual restriction of rights, as seen in the United States currently.

“Everyone must do their bit to ensure that great women are as remembered as great men – and, being honest, many of the ones we celebrate weren’t all that “great” anyway.”

Niklas is hoping to garner support from Welsh influencers and politicians to bring attention to the fight for a statue for Gwenllian.

You can find the petition to create a statue of Gwenllian ferch Gruffudd here.

Petitions will be discussed by the Petitions Committee once they hit 250 signatures. At 10,000 signatures they will be considered for a debate in the Senedd.