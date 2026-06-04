School with just two pupils set to close

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A primary school with just two pupils could close this summer under plans set to be considered by the local authority.

Cyngor Gwynedd Cabinet members will discuss a proposal to close Ysgol Y Garreg in Penrhyndeudraeth on August 31, 2026, at a meeting on Tuesday, June 9.

If approved, pupils would transfer to Ysgol Cefn Coch from September 1, with the school becoming the designated alternative school for the area.

A council report states there are currently only two pupils attending Ysgol Y Garreg.

The figures show there are no children in the nursery, reception, years one, two, three, four, or five classes, with the school’s entire pupil population consisting of two year sixes.

According to a council report, there has been a “reduction of 88% in the numbers attending the school compared with the PLASC data in January 2025,” when there were “17 learners on the register”.

The report states: “When learner numbers drop to very low levels, particularly below 10, the ability to present a broad curriculum in the future is hindered.”

The report goes on to say the low number of pupils raises concerns regarding the school’s long-term viability.

Other concerns included children’s educational experience and interaction with peers, as well as staffing viability and resilience and the financial sustainability and efficient use of resources. The papers also cite “the ability to satisfy the curriculum’s statutory requirements”.

The report says if the school were to remain open in 2026-27, based on September 2025 numbers, the cost per pupil would be £21,471, compared to a county average of £5,998. Cabinet members will decide whether to proceed with the closure when they meet next week and approve a statutory notice.

Should the proposal be approved, Ysgol Y Garreg would close at the end of the current academic year, with Ysgol Cefn Coch designated as the alternative school from September.