School worker jailed for grooming and sexually abusing pupil

A man who worked at a school in Wrexham has been jailed for six years after grooming and sexually abusing a teenage pupil.

Toby Haslam, 30, of Old Newcastle Road, Willaston, was sentenced at Mold Crown Court on Wednesday after previously admitting nine offences, including seven counts of sexual activity with a child, engaging in sexual communication with a child, and possessing an indecent photograph of a child.

Alongside the custodial sentence, Haslam was handed a ten-year restraining order to protect the victim, a ten-year sexual harm prevention order, and must register with police indefinitely.

North Wales Police received a report in September 2024 that Haslam had been grooming a 15-year-old girl at the school where he worked and had taken her to his home where he sexually assaulted her.

An investigation found he had been contacting the child on social media, the conversations had become sexual in nature, and he had bought her multiple gifts. Indecent images were also found on his phone.

The victim reported her relationship with Haslam to a teacher when she returned to school after the summer break.

Detective Constable James Grimwood of the Vulnerable Persons Unit said: “The victim in this case has been courageous throughout the police investigation.

“She was a vulnerable schoolgirl who had sought support from a member of teaching staff. By virtue of Haslam’s job title, he held a position of trust over her and abused his position of trust for his own sexual gratification.

“He has shown no signs of remorse throughout the investigation. The court outcome today reflects the seriousness of this incident, and I hope that this offers a level of closure for the victim.”