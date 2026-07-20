Schoolboy acquitted of attempted murder after stabbing teacher in head

A schoolboy has been acquitted of attempted murder after stabbing a teacher in the head.

The 16-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty by a jury of wounding with intent after attacking Vicki Williams at Milford Haven Comprehensive School in Pembrokeshire in February.

Swansea Crown Court heard previously that the pupil, who was 15 at the time, deliberately stabbed Mrs Williams after asking her to check his schoolwork.

Earlier in the trial, he told the court Mrs Williams had seen him with the knife and “tried to grab it” from him. He said he “accidentally assaulted her” in the ensuing struggle.

On Monday, a jury found him guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but not guilty of attempted murder.

The court previously heard that the boy approached her desk on the afternoon of February 5 to ask her to check his work.

She said “alarm bells” began to ring in her head when he shut the door to the classroom, saying it was cold.

The jury was told the student then pulled a large kitchen knife from his bag, striking her in the head.

The court heard that a “violent struggle” ensued in which Mrs Williams tried to take the knife from him before he ran from the school.

Mrs Williams attended hospital in Haverfordwest and was found to have sustained a wound to her scalp, scratches on her back and minor cuts to her hands.

The boy pleaded guilty to possessing a kitchen knife on the school grounds.

He will be sentenced on September 3 at Swansea Crown Court.