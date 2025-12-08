Schoolboy hit by car on Welsh road after drivers ignore 20mph limit

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

A schoolboy was struck by a car while making his way to his bus stop in a village where most drivers are ignoring the 20 mile per hour speed limit.

The incident in Little Mill was highlighted at a council meeting where the sitting of the school bus stops was questioned.

Councillor Tony Kear, who represents the village, said the boy was hit by a car on Monday, November 24 as he was making his way to the pick up point for the school bus.

He said: “Parents have raised with me serious concerns that the bus stops are inappropriately situated particularly given the continue issues of speeding on Berthon Road through to Alexander Terrace.”

He asked if Cllr Catrin Maby, Monmouthshire County Council’s cabinet member responsible for highways, would consider a review of school pick up points and what further measures could be used to tackle speeding in the village which is on the A472 Berthon Road between Usk and Pontypool.

Cllr Maby said she was “really sorry to hear about this accident” and said a resident has also written to the council about it and asked what could be done about speeding.

But she said the latest speed survey, in August, “didn’t seem to indicate an issue” as she said average speeds were 23.7mph.

Cllr Kear said the survey showed 57 per cent of drivers are exceeding 30mph in the village despite the 20mph limit being in place.

Cabinet member Cllr Maby said she hadn’t seen the full survey but said when looking at speed surveys it is usually the range between 20 and 25mph that is measured.

Road safety review

She said a road safety review could look at school transport stops, potentially a further pedestrian crossing and speed enforcement “and how they interact together”.

She said: “The average speed was 23.7mph but it only takes one dangerous driver to cause an accident.”

Cllr Kear said as most drivers are travelling at faster than 30mph he asked if Cllr Mabey would meet with the local Llanbadoc Community Council which she agreed to do and she also said the Go Safe speed camera partnership does attend Little Mill.