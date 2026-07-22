Schools ‘hanging on by a thread’ amid funding and pupil number fears

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Voluntary Aided schools in a north Wales county are ‘hanging on by a thread’ and risk becoming unviable due to ageing buildings and declining pupil numbers.

The stark warning came from Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Welsh Language, Culture and Leisure Cllr Mared Eastwood during a special meeting of the council this week as she revealed declining pupil numbers and buildings with an average age of almost 100 was creating a perfect storm of financial challenges.

Independent Cllr Allan Marshall asked her why – during the last full council meeting – Voluntary Aided (VA) schools – most commonly religious schools – had been described as ‘hanging on by a thread’.

The comment came during a debate on whether Flintshire Council should be funding 15% of the cost of a proposed new £55 million Catholic super-school in Flint.

Cllr Eastwood explained that the challenges facing VA schools – and the pupils who attend them – were the same as those facing all schools and pupils should not be treated differently because they go to a VA school.

“The statement reflects the significance and compounding challenges faced by a number of schools, particularly within the voluntary aided sector, in relation to demographic pressures, financial sustainability and the condition and suitability of their buildings,” she said.

“When the phrase was used, it reflected a genuine concern that without continued support and a willingness to address these challenges collectively, some schools could find it increasingly difficult to remain viable in the long term.

“All the VA schools within Flintshire are currently operating in an environment of declining pupil numbers and increasing surplus places. Many are significantly above the Welsh Government’s guideline level for surplus capacity.

“Of the 15 VA primary schools, five have more than 50% surplus places and there are currently approximately 851 unfilled primary places across the VA sector, equivalent to around four average-sized primary schools.

“Current pupil projections indicate an increase to 984 surplus places in coming years, potentially increasing this to the equivalent of five average-sized primary schools.

“As with other schools, these demographic trends present ongoing challenges to the long-term viability and sustainability of school provision.”

Building condition is one key factor. It is a part of the reason Flintshire County Council is currently considering plans to close four Catholic schools in Flintshire and build a 3-18 super-school in Flint.

Cllr Eastwood revealed that the condition of Flintshire’s VA school buildings in general was a critical concern.

“The age, condition and suitability of school buildings are important considerations,” she said. “The VA school estate is relatively old, with an average building age of 92 years and the youngest school building being around 43-years-old.

“While these buildings have served their communities well over many decades, they increasingly require significant intervention and investment to remain fit-for-purpose and there is a risk that the investment required to keep them fit-for-purpose will continue to grow.

“The description of schools “hanging on by a thread” was a forward reflection of the cumulative effect of demographic decline, financial pressures and ageing infrastructure on a number of schools within the VA sector.

“It highlights the very real challenges facing parts of the school estate and the importance of continued investment and strategic planning to ensure sustainable educational provision for future generations.”

That necessary investment was also under pressure she said – with schools receiving less pupil premium funding due to falling numbers and boards of governors unable to raise the 15% contributions expected of them to fund works.

“If demographic decline continues as projected, all schools will experience further reductions in pupil-led funding while fixed costs remain relatively unchanged. This can place increasing pressure on governing bodies’ ability to maintain balanced budgets, sustain staffing levels and continue delivering the breadth of curriculum expected by learners and their families.

“If the principle that it is all about who owns the asset and that taxpayers’ money should not be used to support the education provision delivered by the VA schools by way of capital investment is accepted, this would apply equally to capital investment in our VA school estate for repairs, maintenance and school improvement.

“This means that the governors of St Richard Gwyn High, Hawarden Village Church School, Nannerch, St Anthony’s, St David’s, St Winefride’s, St Ethelwold’s, St Mary’s, St John the Baptist, Trelogan, Venerable Edward Morgan, Ysgol y Llan, Ysgol yr Esgob, Ysgol Licswm and Nercwys would all be denied capital funding by this local authority for their schools.

“Over the last 10 years, over £7.26 million of capital investment has been made on the repairs and maintenance of these 15 VA schools. If you were to apply the principle retrospectively, the governors of those schools would have had to generate an additional £1.08 million if they had to pay their 15% contribution.

“This in itself would have compounded all 15 schools into a deficit position. If the principle is that no public money should be used to fund capital improvements in these schools, that liability on the governors would of course have increased to £7.26 million and that would have rendered some schools unsustainable.

“It is important to note that the VA schools of Nannerch, Nercwys, Ysgol yr Esgob, Hawarden Village, Ysgol y Llan, Trelogan, Ysgol Licswm and St John the Baptist are the only primary school within their communities. As such, they are the nearest appropriate school for all the children in their respective communities.

“Our investment in the VA school estate is not about bricks and mortar or ownership models. It is about the future of our communities and the children and young people who learn in them.”

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