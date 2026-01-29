Schools in Wales set to benefit from free geography resources

Amelia Jones

Free access to a digital geography teaching platform will be offered to primary and secondary schools, with Cardiff hosting the highest number of eligible schools in the country.

The initiative, which starts next month, will see eligible schools offered free access to Digimap for Schools, an interactive mapping resource used to support the teaching of geography and other subjects.

The scheme is run by the UK’s national mapping agency Ordnance Survey (OS), who said the move is expected to reach more than one million pupils living in deprived areas, alongside the three million school children who already have access to the service.

Digimap was launched more than 15 years ago as a partnership between OS and EDINA at the University of Edinburgh.

The platform allows pupils and teachers to explore modern and historical maps, aerial imagery and geographic data, while developing digital and data-handling skills.

More than 90 schools are eligible for their new offer, with Cardiff having the highest number of eligible schools in the country.

A programme of training for educators will also be introduced, alongside a new network of classroom teachers to provide extra support.

Previously, free access to Digimap for Schools was available to schools rated Ofsted 3 or 4 through government sponsorship.

Expansion

This year, the eligibility criteria has been expanded to include schools in the lowest eight per cent of deprived areas in England, and for the first time, schools in Scotland and Wales.

The expansion was secured by the Government Digital Service under the Public Sector Geospatial Agreement.

Nick Bolton, Chief Executive of OS said:“It is fundamental that we support the effective teaching of geography in schools, building confidence when using interactive mapping tools, and fostering critical technical skills to grow our future geographers.

“We are delighted to announce the extension of Digimap for Schools to those with the greatest need in England, Scotland and Wales.

“We encourage headteachers to take advantage of this offer and introduce Digimap for Schools into their classrooms this year.”

GCSE pupils

Schools already using the platform have reported positive outcomes, with the number of students sitting geography GCSE rising. It is now the sixth most popular GCSE in England and Wales.

Steve Brace, Chief Executive of the Geographical Association , said:“Geography plays an important role in helping young people understand the world around them.

“Our members tell us that digital tools like Digimap for Schools are invaluable for geography teachers to enrich the curriculum learning experience and put data analysis directly into the hands of pupils.

“We welcome this initiative for schools in deprived areas, as well as the expansion into Scotland and Wales, and encourage all eligible schools to sign-up.”

Gavin Maclachlan, Chief Information Officer and Librarian to The University of Edinburgh, said:”This initiative marks a significant milestone in EDINA’s ongoing collaboration with Ordnance Survey and shows its commitment to promoting geography and geospatial skills in schools.

“By providing equal access for high-quality educational resources, the University is helping to ensure that all students have the opportunity to reach their full potential.

“As EDINA celebrates its 30th anniversary, this latest initiative is a testament to the institution’s reputation for innovation in educational technology and its role as a leader in the field.”

OS recently published an impact report on its commitment to lifelong learning in geography and geospatial.

It also collaborates closely with organisations such as the Royal Geographic Society and the Geographical Association on a wide range of activities including the teaching of geography in schools, educational outcomes and promoting geography.