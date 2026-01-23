Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Schools’ private finance deal cost council £91m and counting

23 Jan 2026 2 minute read

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

A PFI deal for two new schools has cost a county borough’s council £91 million to date.

Caerphilly County Borough used money from the private sector via a PFI (Private Finance Initiative) to build new school facilities at Lewis School, Pengam and Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni, Fleur de Lis.

As part of the deal, the council agreed a 30-year contract for maintenance, catering and cleaning at the two sites, which was due to run until 2032.

But councillors agreed in 2023 to voluntarily terminate the contract, in the hope of saving around £2 million annually by bringing those services in-house.

Following a question from Blackwood independent councillor Kevin Etheridge, at a recent meeting, the local authority has now provided a breakdown of its spending on the PFI contract, which it said was terminated last October.

It shows the council has spent more than £91 million on the contract so far, including £5.6 million in the last financial year.

The overall sum also includes around £340,000 spent on legal fees and consultants, the authority told Cllr Etheridge.

Ending the contract would mean the council owed compensation, according to a previous council report.

In response to the councillor’s question, the local authority said the “process to agree final costs is ongoing, so a figure cannot be provided at this stage”.

“A further report will be presented to council in due course setting out the termination costs, value for money and revenue budget savings,” the council added.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
26 minutes ago

I know it is Friday home time but should not somebody from Welsh Gov tell Twmp to go to hell Mark…

0
Reply
Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
7 minutes ago
Reply to  Mab Meirion

Do we need a school for council officers…

The Institute of Due Diligence and Respect for the Public Purse..

0
Reply
Larry
Larry
7 minutes ago

What would it have cost to build and run without PFI.

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.