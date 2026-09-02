Schools step up anti-violence measures as pupils return

Mark Mansfield

Schools are stepping up measures to tackle weapons and violence as thousands of pupils prepare to return to classrooms for the new academic year.

Cardiff Council says schools in the city are using measures including violence prevention leads, lockdown rehearsals and emergency planning alongside a protocol for dealing with weapons in education settings.

The authority has highlighted the work as it relaunches a campaign aimed at reducing abuse and aggression towards both pupils and staff.

Its Weapons in Schools and Educational Settings (WISES) Protocol provides guidance intended to prevent pupils coming to harm, encourage early intervention and ensure schools respond consistently when concerns about weapons arise.

The approach was introduced in Cardiff in 2015 and developed with South Wales Police, school governors, trade unions, youth services and violence prevention experts.

Earlier this year, the Welsh Government announced that the Cardiff model would form the basis of a Wales-wide approach.

Other measures being used in the city’s schools include designated violence prevention leads, supported by specialist training and multi-agency working.

Schools also carry out lockdown rehearsals and emergency preparedness planning, while preventative education is delivered through the Curriculum for Wales and other safeguarding programmes.

The measures form part of a wider safety programme being highlighted by the council ahead of the new school term.

It is also renewing its Respect Campaign, first launched last year, which stresses that verbal, written, online or physical abuse of pupils and school staff will not be tolerated.

Cardiff Council deputy leader and cabinet member for education Cllr Sarah Merry said: “As we prepare for the start of a new school year, we want to remind everyone that schools should be places where children feel safe, valued and able to focus on learning, and where staff are treated with the respect they deserve.

“Creating safe learning environments is a shared responsibility. Pupils, families, school staff and local communities all have a role to play in fostering a culture of respect, inclusion and kindness.

“By working together, we can ensure every child has the opportunity to learn, develop and thrive.”

Cllr Merry said the council also wanted staff to know they had its support if they faced threatening or abusive behaviour.

Intimidation

She added: “Abuse, aggression or threatening behaviour towards school staff is never acceptable, whether in person, online or in writing.

“Our schools provide an invaluable service to children and families, and staff should be able to carry out their work without fear of intimidation or harassment.”

The council said training and workshops are also provided for school staff, governors, youth workers and partner organisations, alongside inclusion and wellbeing support.

Cllr Merry added: “Alongside the Respect Campaign, we continue to invest in a range of measures that help keep schools safe.

“This includes our WISES Protocol, which gives schools clear and practical guidance, supports early intervention and prevention, and helps ensure that schools remain secure, welcoming places for all learners.”

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