Schools urged to scrap costly uniforms as parents struggle with rising bills

Adam Johannes

Schools across Cardiff are being urged to make uniforms more affordable and give hard-pressed parents a much-needed break from rising back-to-school bills.

Cardiff Action Now (C.A.N), supported by Cardiff Foodbank, has launched its Kit & Kicks (Gwisg & Sgids) campaign, with schools making the biggest changes eligible for a special gold badge.

The grassroots campaign is calling on every primary and secondary school in the city to limit compulsory branded clothing and give families greater freedom over school shoes and PE kit.

The campaign was launched at Railway Gardens’ Halloween Bikefest on October 27, with support from Members of the Senedd and Cardiff councillors. Among those attending were Kiera Marshall, Member of the Senedd for Caerdydd Penarth, and councillors Sarah Merry, James Caruana, Ed Stubbs and Dan De’Ath. Cardiff East MP Jo Stevens has also expressed her support in a social media video.

The campaign comes amid growing concern over the cost of sending children to school.

A 2026 Save the Children survey found that 53 per cent of families in Wales are worried about rising uniform costs, while four in ten parents say they have gone without things themselves to cover back-to-school expenses.

Compulsory branded clothing, often available from only one supplier, can add significantly to the bill, particularly as children grow and need replacements.

One parent responding to C.A.N’s 2025 school survey said: “Supermarket school shoes are cheap but don’t last long before they fall apart. Being able to wear black trainers would make a world of difference in both comfort and longevity.”

Sarah Merry, Cardiff Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Education, officially marked the launch by cutting a ceremonial cake.

She said: “At a time when many households are facing increasing financial pressures, it’s important that we look at practical and easy ways that schools can reduce unnecessary costs. I’m especially pleased to see the campaign’s focus on reducing branded uniform items, particularly PE kits.”

Personal

Campaigner Zack Williams said the issue was personal to him: “Growing up as one of five boys, I’ve seen the astronomical rise in the cost of uniforms as my younger brothers moved into primary and secondary school, so I wanted to do my bit to lessen the struggles. Sending your children into school should never leave you out of pocket!”

The campaign is also backed by Citizens Cymru Wales and Cardiff Community Housing Association.

Under the Kit Approved guidelines, primary schools would limit compulsory branded clothing to one main uniform item and one PE item, while allowing trainers of any colour for PE.

Secondary schools would be encouraged to require just one branded uniform item, make blazers optional and limit branded PE clothing. Specialist sports kits would only be required for pupils representing school teams.

To achieve Kicks Approved status, schools must allow more flexible footwear, including plain black trainers or other sensible shoes and trainers.

Schools meeting both standards will receive the campaign’s special Kit & Kicks gold badge.

Parents, carers, pupils and teachers are being urged to contact their local schools and encourage them to sign up. C.A.N has created an online form allowing supporters to email schools directly in just a few clicks.

Schools can also register their interest.

Further information and the sign-up form are available at linktr.ee/CardiffActionNow.