Schoolteacher who fled war-torn Syria with her children wins national award

A schoolteacher who fled war-torn Syria with her two children following the death of her husband has won a national award in her adopted country of Wales.

Inas Alali, who lives in Cardiff, has won the Different Past: Shared Futures Award in the Inspire! Adult Learning Awards 2024 which will be presented at the Coal Exchange Hotel, Cardiff on September 10. She is one of a dozen award winners.

Responding to her award, Inas said: “My joy was indescribable, first because I wanted to deliver a message to every person who was forced by circumstances to change their life and move to another country: it is not the end of the world and we can continue to progress and give everything we have without placing barriers to our progress.

“Secondly, I have won many awards in Syria, and also in the UK, but this one means a lot to me because it relates to the university where I am proud to have obtained my first professional degree in the UK after leaving my country. I am proud of my affiliation to this university.”

Uncertain future

The Syrian conflict has killed more than 600,000 people with millions more displaced and still without a place to call home. Facing an uncertain future in Syria, Inas and her children were left with no option but to seek a safe haven, arriving in Cardiff in 2019 through the United Nations refugee programme.

“I worked in the field of education for 16 years in my beloved Syria, but after the death of my husband and the outbreak of war, my life, and the lives of my children, were under threat,” she said.

She rekindled her passion for education, but despite holding a degree in English, it was as a second language and not up to the standard for teaching in Wales.

Therefore, Inas undertook two years of volunteer teaching work to improve her English, before pursuing a return to full-time teaching.

She applied for the Professional Graduate Certificate in Education Post Compulsory Education and Training (PGCE PCET), a requirement for any overseas teacher wanting to enter the British post-16 education system.

Her back story impressed Cardiff Metropolitan University where she was embraced into their inclusive environment with open arms, allowing her to qualify to teach post-16 education and training.

Her course tutor was Leanne Davies who recalls: “She was so courageous and offered me an insight into the awful and life changing circumstances that had brought her to Cardiff.

“She remained positive throughout and engaged with many tutorials and support mechanisms to continually improve herself and reach the required professional standard to teach in post-16 education.”

To support her family and pay for their accommodation, Inas held two part-time jobs, including teaching Arabic at Fayza Arabic Centre, whilst continuing to study.

With support from her mentors, she has completed her formal teaching hours to qualify and now teaches maths to adults at ACT Training, whilst continuing to teach Arabic part-time.

After seeing her country torn apart, Inas describes Cardiff Metropolitan University the “University of Sanctuary” for being a “very diverse and inclusive institution” and adds that she will continue her studies to build an even better future for herself and her children.

Adult Learners’ Week

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week, with advice and information available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving quality of life.

Lynne Neagle, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Education, said: “The effort, talent and determination on display from all the finalists in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards is truly inspiring.

“I am determined that Wales should be a place where everyone has the chance to return to learning and renew their career at whatever stage of life they are at. Adult Learners’ Week is a great opportunity to discover your passion for learning or brush up on your existing skills. I’d encourage anyone looking for support or change of direction to look at the support available from Working Wales.

“Learning as an adult is not only a great way to improve employability but is also a fantastic opportunity to meet new people, make new friends, as well as boosting self-esteem and confidence.”

Inspiration

Joshua Miles, Learning and Work Institute Director, said: “I would like to congratulate all the nominees and winners of the 2024 Inspire! Adult Learner Awards and to thank them for sharing their inspiring stories with us.

“They have overcome significant challenges, such as health issues, unemployment, low confidence, or caring responsibilities, and have transformed their lives through learning. In doing so, they have also inspired others to follow in their footsteps and have made a positive difference to communities across Wales.

“Learning is a lifelong journey that can enrich our lives in many ways. Now more than ever, it is important that we support and celebrate adults in Wales who return to learning later in life in the hope of a brighter future.”

A highlight of Adult Learners’ Week in Wales from September 9-15, the Inspire! Adult Learning Awards are co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government. They recognise those who have demonstrated a commitment to never stop learning.

Each Inspire! winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

To find out what’s going on during Adult Learners’ Week and for personalised advice on your own learning options and the support available, get in touch with Working Wales on 0800 028 4844 or search www.workingwales.gov.wales.

