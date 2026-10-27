Science centre launches partnership to inspire next generation of ocean explorers

Nation.Cymru Staff

Techniquest, Wales’ largest science discovery centre, has teamed up with an underwater exploration organisation to help children and families learn more about the oceans through a new environmental education programme.

The new partnership with DEEP will bring ocean science, exploration and environmental understanding to learners through Techniquest’s Our World, One World environmental education programme.

DEEP, which has facilities for underwater operations in Chepstow, Wales and the Florida Keys, has a mission to “make humans aquatic”, and develops subsea habitats, systems, and training to enable a continuous human presence in the ocean.

As the first partner of Techniquest’s new environmental programme, DEEP will support a range of ocean exploration and ocean literacy activities, including a new live science show called Into the Deep, which debuts this November.

Gaia

At the heart of the Our World, One World programme is a permanent large-scale installation of the Earth by internationally-acclaimed artist Luke Jerram, which was recently unveiled as part of Techniquest’s 40th year celebrations.

Gaia, the centrepiece at the science centre, aims to spark conversations about the Earth, the climate and the role that science can play in solving global challenges.

It also serves as a visual reminder that around 70% of the Earth’s surface is covered by the ocean, and yet only around 5% of its volume has been explored by humans.

At the launch of Gaia, which was attended by representatives from DEEP, Techniquest CEO Sue Wardle said: “We are incredibly proud to welcome DEEP as the first partner of our new Our World, One World programme.

“DEEP’s mission to expand our understanding of the ocean mirrors our belief that exploration and discovery remain essential to solving the challenges of the future.

“Through Gaia and the wider environmental education programme, we want to inspire people to look at our planet differently, to better understand the systems that sustain life, and to recognise the role that science and innovation can play in protecting our future.

“Ocean exploration remains one of humanity’s greatest frontiers. DEEP is bringing together science, engineering and exploration, with pioneering work in Florida and ambitions that reach far beyond it.

“Through this partnership, we can connect young people and audiences across Wales with that extraordinary work, inspiring curiosity, deepening understanding of our oceans and encouraging the next generation of ocean scientists, engineers and environmental leaders.”

Connection

The partnership will connect young people in Wales with real-world ocean science and exploration, including DEEP’s work in the Florida Keys.

Through current research, engineering, technology, and stories of ocean exploration, the partnership will explore new ways to bring DEEP’s work to life for audiences, connecting learners with the questions scientists and engineers are working to answer.

The partnership also aims to help young people discover the technologies, skills, teams and careers behind ocean exploration, inspiring them to imagine the role they could play in understanding our oceans.

Lily Winnail, Marketing Director at DEEP, said: “At the core of the partnership with Techniquest is a shared ambition to inspire and involve young people, giving them opportunities to engage with ocean science and see themselves as part of its future.

“Understanding and protecting our planet requires both scientific innovation and public engagement. Through hands-on experiences and shared knowledge from our expert team, we can encourage people to not only look up at the stars, but to look down into the ocean with wonder and curiosity.

“The answers to some of life’s most pressing questions lie in the ocean, and we hope that this partnership will inspire a new generation of ocean experts and explorers.”

Partners

While DEEP is the first organisation to contribute to the Our World, One World programme, Techniquest is actively seeking additional partners who share its commitment to science, sustainability, environmental responsibility and public engagement.

The programme has been designed as a collaborative platform where organisations can work together to inspire action, build understanding and support a more sustainable future for us all.

For further information about Techniquest, visit their site here.

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