Scottish independence ‘challenge of the next decade’, says minister

Craig Paton, Press Association Scotland Deputy Political Editor

Scottish independence will be the “challenge of the next decade”, a minister has said on the 10th anniversary of the vote to leave the European Union.

The UK backed Brexit on June 23 2016, with 52% of voters opting to leave the EU – despite 62% of Scots voting to remain.

The decision has become a political turning point for the UK, with the ensuing turmoil claiming the premierships of two prime ministers: David Cameron and Theresa May; before the UK departed the EU on 2020.

Supporters of Scottish independence have also used the vote to further their argument that decisions made north of the border are not listened to.

In a statement, Scottish Europe and external affairs minister, Stephen Gethins, said: “Ten years on from the referendum, the decision to leave the EU has caused nothing but harm to Scotland.

“Businesses face barriers that did not exist before, households are under greater pressure, and young people have lost opportunities to live, learn and work across Europe.

“Recent efforts by the UK Government to improve relations with the EU are welcome but far from enough.

“Going forward, there must be much closer co-operation in areas including trade barriers, energy and mobility – as a bare minimum.

“Our focus must be firmly on the future, and I believe that Scotland’s brightest future is as an independent nation and member of the European Union. That is the challenge of the next decade.”