ScoutsCymru takes top prize as Welsh Charity Awards toast everyday heroes

ScoutsCymru has won the main prize – Organisation of the Year – at the Welsh Charity Awards, for its groundbreaking approach to youth leadership and governance.

The ceremony was held at the Principality Stadium on Thursday 16 October, where charities, community groups, not-for-profit organisations and volunteers came together to honor the winners and finalists.

Jennifer Jones, BBC Wales Today news presenter, led the evening, with WCWG (Wales Council for Voluntary Action) as organisers.

The event is the only dedicated awards ceremony that celebrates the exceptional contribution of the voluntary sector throughout Wales and shines a light on the everyday heroes who manage to make a real difference in their communities.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Jane Hutt said: “Our history and culture is one of coming together, and supporting those who are most in need.

“It is an honour to attend the Wales Charity Awards 2025, and to celebrate the exceptional dedication and impact of charities, volunteers and community groups across Wales. These awards highlight the power of compassion, innovation and resilience in transforming lives.

‘Supporting volunteers means strengthening our communities. Since April 2022, the Welsh Government has invested £4.6 million into volunteering programmes, and to support more than 419,000 hours of volunteering and training for more than 6,700 people across Wales.”

Wide-ranging support

ScoutsCymru has won the Organszation of the Year award for its modern leadership where half of the elected trustees are dedicated to young people aged 18-24, and that is equal to senior leaders.

The organisation supports over 14,000 young people with the help of 4,600+ volunteers (over half of whom are women). The slusen has also campaigned successfully to securing important changes to the proposals for the Visitor Levy Bill , which has led to the protection of affordable experiences for young people under the age of 18 throughout Wales.

Kirsty Palmer, Chair of ScoutsCymru said: “Wow! The choice of ScoutsCymru for this award is amazing, amazing, incredible. It’s the hundredth year of our independent scouting charity in Wales, so we’re already celebrating! Scouting remains one of the cheapest and most accessible activities for our youth in the UK.

‘This award really belongs to our 14,500 volunteers who look after those young people, who make those activities inclusive and fun – young people learn things and they don’t even realize they’re learning because they’re having such a good time.”

The charity also led the UK’s most extensive research project in the field of Scouting, involving over 500 young people between the ages of 10 and 18. With over 2,000 members winning Chief Scout Awards last year – the highest number ever recorded in Wales – the organisation has shown that meaningful involvement with youth in governance can drive real impact.

“A huge thank you”

Kirsty Palmer added: “For some young people, this is their first trip outside of Wales when they go abroad. So that’s very, very powerful.

“It brings them a perspective and a view of the world, which we know makes them better citizens for the future, and, as many other winners have mentioned tonight, in a world that feels a bit divided at the moment.

“I feel so proud that ScoutsCymru offers a place for every young person in Wales to find their home.”

WWGC Chief Executive Lindsay Cordery-Bruce said: “The Welsh Charity Awards is not just a celebration, it is a huge thank you to the people and organisations who achieve great things in our communities.

“These are the people who bind the nation together, with kindness, volunteerism, inclusion and tireless helpfulness.

“It is a difficult time at the moment, especially for charities and community groups. Our winners – and the finalists – are just some of the thousands of people who bring hope amongst the chaos.

“They accept challenges, make things work even when it feels impossible and they do so without thinking of reward.”

Final round and winners

Volunteer of the year (aged 26 or over)

Dr Justin Griffiths

Mojisola Olateju – WINNER

Fiona Stevens

Sponsored by A seed

Mojisola is a dedicated volunteer from Swansea who has been nominated by the African Community Center for her work supporting women from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds in transformative community initiatives, including women-only Zumba classes, food bank support and weekly childcare.

Young volunteer of the year (aged 25 or under)

David Uche Iyamu

Francesco Lanzi – WINNER

Mia Harris-Jones

Sponsored by National Lottery Community Fund

Francesco volunteers for a multitude of organisations, not only as a main volunteer with Aberystwyth Union’s A-Team, helping students acclimatise to university life, but also with the Dyfed Drug and Alcohol Service, St John Ambulance, and Cymru Sport.

Fundraising per year

Faith in Families

Parish Trust – WINNER

Stephens and George Centenary Charitable Trust

Sponsored by Utility Aid

Parish Trust turned a potential crisis into a fundraising success by raising over £300,000 to refurbish the home they had just been given, Neuadd y Bryn, through major grants, corporate partnerships and community fundraising.

Champion of diversity

KIRAN Cymru – WINNER

CBC Redberth Croft

Thriving Communities and Aneurin Bevan Health Board

Sponsored by Bute Energy

KIRAN Cymru, which has been nominated twice this year, is a small but influential grassroots organisation in Wales that fights racism through a range of projects, including ‘Walk in My Shoes’ and ‘South Asia Cymru Heritage’.

Use of the Welsh language

The Stroke Association

NSPCC Wales – Local Campaigns Team

GISDA – WINNER

Sponsored by Darwin Gray

GISDA has gone beyond its core aims to promote the Welsh language this year, with over 50 staff working through the Welsh language, while creating stronger communities for vulnerable young people.

Most influential small movement

BulliesOut – WINNER

KIRAN Cymru

Megan’s Starr

Sponsored by Lloyds Bank of England and Wales Foundation

The charity BulliesOut shows how a small team can become a ‘beacon of hope’ for 19,000 children across 155 schools by training peer mentors and delivering anti-bullying sessions to drive lasting change.

Health and well being

Area 43

Ty Brynawel – WINNER

CBC Therapeutic Activities Group

Sponsored by Geldards

Ty Brynawel is a specialist addiction recovery charity in Rhondda Cynon Taf Brynawel House. In the last year, it has supported 190 people, and is the only alcohol-related brain damage service in Wales, often supporting individuals considered ‘too complex’ elsewhere.

Movement of the year

Megan’s Starr

ScoutsCymru – WINNER

Domestic Abuse Safety Unit

Age Connects Cardiff and the Vale

Aren Wales

Sponsored by The Open University in Wales

