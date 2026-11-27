Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

A former washroom at an historic grade II-listed house could be converted to a library described as a “scriptorium”.

The term was used in writing rooms in medieval monasteries, where monks, scribes and illustrators wrote and copied manuscripts.

A Mr and Mrs Orchard submitted an application for planning permission to redevelop the outbuilding at their home, Caerwent Magna, in Caerwent, into a home office and library and stated: “The scriptorium will be a space where a library of books will be stored, a place for reading, studying and writing.”

Caerwent Magna, meaning large in Latin, was created when the former Caerwent House was divided into two in 2024, after a seven-year restoration project by the Spitalfields Trust. The charity was founded by architectural historian and TV presenter Dan Cruickshank.

Though the wash house outbuilding was restored as a garage or workshop during work that began in 2017, Mr and Mrs Orchard said upgrades were needed to its fabric and to make it habitable.

The only external alterations are the insertion of two brown UV-stabilised grills for a heating and ventilation unit on a side wall, a replacement door and a conservation-style rooflight.

As the garden and outbuilding are within the Caerwent Roman City Scheduled Monument the application required Scheduled Monument Consent from Welsh heritage body Cadw.

Remains of the Roman town are acknowledged to be of European significance and form one of the most important archaeological sites in Wales.

Caerwent House is believed to date from the late sixteenth or early seventeenth century and may have been rebuilt in the early nineteenth century.

Cadw had no objection and granted Simplified Scheduled Monument Consent. A report by Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department said this “trumps” the listed building consent the couple had first thought was needed.

Planning officer Ryan Bentley said: “The development would not have a detrimental impact on the special character and openness of the Roman Town.”

Amended plans show a tree-mounted bat box and a sparrow terrace as biodiversity enhancements while conditions include measures to protect bats, a prevention on external lighting on the building and for details of materials to be used for the rooflight and replacement door to be supplied.