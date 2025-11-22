Sculpture made from seized weapons completed after 5 years

After nearly five years of dedicated craftsmanship, a sculpture serving as a symbol against weapons crime has been fully completed and now stands proudly in north Wales.

The hand-crafted knife dragon at Coleg Cambria’s Bersham Road site in Wrexham is shown protecting a small child, representing both the creativity and compassion of the community.

The second and final phase of the project, unveiled during national knife crime week’s ‘Operation Sceptre’, saw the installation of a raised Welsh stone plinth, forming a castle base with a “river of knives”, complete with a nameplate, stone, and chain piers.

When illuminated at night in the Welsh colours of red, white, and green, the sculpture is intended to serve as a reminder of the impact knife crime can have on individuals, families, and communities.

The Knife Dragon, affectionately named ‘JohnFree’ by staff and students, was designed and led by lecturer John Freeman, who spent countless hours outside of his teaching duties shaping confiscated weapons into art.

Kitchen knives, samurai swords, knuckle dusters, and bayonets all safely decommissioned and collected by North Wales Police were welded onto steel frames to form the body and head of the dragon.

Built in partnership with Wrexham County Borough Council and North Wales Police, the project has now reached full completion.

Karl Jackson, Assistant Principal for the Institute of Technology and Site Lead at Bersham Road, said: “The finished article is quite breathtaking. It will be a beacon not only for knife awareness but also for the talent and skill of the students who played their part in its construction, which all took place with health and safety the number one priority.

“The sculpture will stand proudly here at Bersham Road, a symbol for generations to come constructed entirely from weapons North Wales Police had collected via amnesty or confiscation.

“Several thousand have been used for the Knife Dragon and it is quite staggering when you reflect on that, but what a powerful message this now sends out.”

Community Safety Sergeant Claire Parry of North Wales Police added: “Every knife taken off the streets makes our communities safer.

“Carrying a knife doesn’t protect you, it puts you at greater risk of harm. We want people to think twice, make the right choice, and hand in any unwanted knives or weapons.

“Together, with our partners and communities, we can stop knives from ruining lives.”

Wrexham’s Lead Member for Partnership and Community Safety, Cllr Paul Roberts, said: “The volumes of knife crime incidents in Wrexham are still relatively low, and instances of possession have reduced year on year.

“However, we remain committed as a group in maintaining low instances of knife crime, as well as working towards reducing knife crime.”

Andy Dunbobbin, Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales, also welcomed the final sculpture, and said: “Artworks like this are a powerful reminder of the dangers and tragedies caused by knife crime. They help to focus minds and raise awareness among the onlooker.

“This week is also Operation Sceptre, the national knife crime week of action in policing. The campaign aims to raise awareness of knife crime and police activity in detecting, reducing and preventing it.

“Offences with knives remain thankfully low in Wrexham and across North Wales. Nevertheless, it is important for us all to act to drive them down still further.”

The Knife Dragon stands not only as an artistic achievement but also as a beacon of hope, transforming fear and violence into a message of unity, safety, and Welsh pride.

For more information, visit Coleg Cambria’s site here.

If you have concerns about knife crime, contact North Wales Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Alternatively, visit www.fearless.org/en/give-info.