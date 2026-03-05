Sculptures installed at woodland lake tell the story of Welsh giant

Two striking sculptures inspired by the story of Brân have been installed around the lakeside at Cwmcarn Forest.

Completed by south Wales-based artist collective NoNaffArt CIC, the installations have already received positive feedback from visitors.

Designed with the legendary tale in mind, these sculptures — ‘Brân’s Foot’ and the ‘Cauldron of Rebirth’ — invite people to engage with the mythology of the area.

The story has been further enhanced with interpretive panels at Cwmcarn Visitor Centre installed. Interpretive Panels have also been installed by the sculpture.

This project was made possible with funding from Visit Wales’ Brilliant Basics programme and a match contribution from CCBC Regeneration Department. A contribution has also been made from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to complete the interpretive panels.

Cllr Chris Morgan, Cabinet Member for Waste, Leisure & Green Spaces, commented: “It’s been fantastic to see how quickly these sculptures have captured people’s imaginations.

Since their installation, they’ve already become a real talking point for visitors, encouraging people to explore the lakeside and connect with the rich mythology of the area.

“Projects like this not only enhance the visitor experience at Cwmcarn Forest Drive, but also help bring our local stories to life in a creative and engaging way.”

Tania Bryan, Director and Designer of Bran’s Foot, commented: “The concept of Brân’s Foot was a natural progression after the creation of the bees and his treasure.

“The design is inspired by nature and the belief that Brân is deep rooted in the history of Twmbarlwm, hence the depiction of brans foot in the form of a tree growing out from the soil itself.”

Louis Smith, Designer & Lead Sculptor for ‘Cauldron of Rebirth’, commented: “Inspired by Brân, I focused on his cauldron of rebirth, which has the power to bring back the dead, as depicted in the Mabinogion. Using local Welsh Pennant stone.

“The stone’s arrangement is taken from the rushing water, connecting the sculpture to its local environment and the streams of Cwmcarn.”

Visitors are encouraged to explore these captivating artworks and experience the story of Bran for themselves.

NONaffArt CIC, a collective of visual artists, designers, and wellbeing coaches, covers a broad range of skills, including fine art, ceramics, glassmaking, and sculpture. Find out more: nonaffart.com

The Visit Wales Brilliant Basics Fund aims to deliver improvements in basic but essential visitor infrastructure at strategic tourism destinations across Wales to ensure that all visitors have a positive and memorable experience throughout all aspects of their stay.

Find out more: https://industry.visitwales.com/supporting-you/funding-information-and-advice-available-tourism-businesses

Cwmcarn Forest is a fantastic visitor attraction, with a range of family-friendly activities. From the scenic drive and mountain biking to stunning walks and the welcoming visitor centre, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Cwmcarn Forest also offers on-site accommodation including lodges and glamping pods, along with tent and caravan pitches to turn your day visit into an extended relaxing stay.

For more information regarding Cwmcarn Forest, visit: https://www.cwmcarnforest.co.uk