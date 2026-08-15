Sea lions to leave Welsh zoo after habitat review

Nation.Cymru staff

Three much-loved sea lions are to leave a Welsh zoo after bosses decided their current home is no longer suitable for them in the long term.

The California sea lions will leave the Welsh Mountain Zoo in Colwyn Bay for Colchester Zoo in early autumn, where they will have more space and facilities better suited to their needs.

The decision follows a review of the animals’ accommodation, which found significant redevelopment would be needed if they were to remain at the zoo.

The decision forms part of wider plans to invest in and redevelop animal habitats across the zoo’s 37-acre site.

Kim Wood, Director of Living Collections at the zoo, said: “Progressive zoos continually evolve as our understanding of animal welfare and best practice develops.

“Facilities that once represented the highest standards are regularly reviewed to ensure they continue to meet the needs of the animals in our care.

“Our California Sea Lions receive exceptional care every day from our dedicated team, and we believe their long-term welfare will be best supported in a larger habitat that offers even greater opportunities for natural behaviours and enrichment.”

The sea lions will remain at the Welsh Mountain Zoo throughout the summer before being moved.

Daily sea lion demonstrations will also continue at noon and 3pm, giving visitors a final opportunity to see the animals before their departure.

Ms Wood acknowledged that their departure would be disappointing for regular visitors.

She said: “We know the California Sea Lions have been a much-loved part of the Welsh Mountain Zoo for many years, and many of our visitors will understandably be sad to see them leave. We feel that too.

“However, our responsibility is to make decisions based on what is best for the animals, and animal welfare will always guide the choices we make.”

The Welsh Mountain Zoo opened in 1963 and was recognised as the National Zoo of Wales in 2008. It is run by the National Zoological Society of Wales.

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