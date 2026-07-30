Sea view properties record 27% surge in value since 2019, report finds

Holly Williams, Press Association Business Editor

The value of a property with a sea view in Wales has jumped by more than a quarter since 2019 as buyers continue to seek out homes by the coast, according to new figures.

Across Britain, Rightmove said the average asking price of a house with a view of the sea has risen to £298,810, up from £235,635 in 2019 – a rise of 27%.

This has outpaced the national average of a 22% increase for British properties during that time.

The East Midlands and Yorkshire and the Humber have seen the biggest increases for sea view homes, with gains of 55% and 53% respectively, according to the report.

But the South East is the most expensive region for a sea view property, with asking prices now at £416,375 on average, followed by the South West at £398,764.

Scotland is the most affordable region for sea view homes, with an average asking price of £166,068, the figures show.

West Mersea in Essex had the biggest sea view premium, with an asking price of £655,479 on average compared with an average coastal value of £433,185 in the area.

Another spot in Essex also proved appealing to buyers, with Frinton-on-Sea seeing asking prices for homes with a sea view rise 36% when compared with the average on the coast.

Buyers in Broadstairs, Kent, pay an average £128,943 extra to have a sea view, while in Littlehampton, West Sussex, they pay £120,696 extra an average.

Colleen Babcock, Rightmove’s property expert, said: “A sea view has long been seen as one of the most desirable features a home can offer, and our latest analysis shows buyers are willing to pay a significant premium for one.

“While some of Britain’s most prestigious coastal locations continue to command the highest prices, we’re also seeing notable growth in more affordable seaside areas, suggesting that sea view homes are becoming increasingly valuable across a wider range of the market.

“For buyers, it highlights the importance of considering not just the property itself, but the lifestyle and setting that come with it.”

Here are a list of sea view property asking prices by region: (region/asking price in 2019/asking price 2026/increase)

East Midlands – £228,083 – £352,789 – 55%

Yorkshire & The Humber- £160,771 – £245,119 – 53%

Total Great Britain – £235,635 – £298,810 – 27%

Wales – £235,950 – £298,262 – 26%

North East- £181,303 – £228,554 – 26%

South West – £321,537 – £398,764 – 24%

North West – £184,441 – £228,046 – 24%

East of England – £289,371 – £355,319 – 23%

South East – £359,319 – £416,375 – 16%

Scotland – £159,938 – £166,068 – 4%

Here are the top 10 locations with a biggest sea view premium: (region/asking price in 2019/asking price 2026/increase)

West Mersea, Essex – £433,185 – £655,479 – £222,294 – 51%

Frinton-on-Sea, Essex – £361,645 – £492,344 – £130,699 – 36%

Broadstairs, Kent – £399,337 – £528,280 – £128,943 – 32%

Littlehampton, West Sussex – £381,117 – £501,813 – £120,696 – 32%

Newquay, Cornwall – £334,291 – £430,284 – £95,993 – 29%

Exmouth, Devon – £352,044 – £448,513 – £96,469 – 27%

Worthing, West Sussex £370,021 – £469,283 – £99,262 – 27%

Ryde, Isle of Wight £284,514 – £354,587 – £70,073 – 25%

Penzance, Cornwall £333,104 – £402,657 – £69,553 – 21%

Boscombe, Dorset £285,939 – £343,408 – £57,469 – 20%

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