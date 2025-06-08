Seafood restaurant will be added to marine centre of excellence

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A call to turn a vacant unit at a seaside village’s flagship marine centre of excellence into a high-quality seafood restaurant has been given the go-ahead by the national park.

In an application to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Red Roses-based Rhianwen Lane of Catch Cymru sought permission for a change of use of Unit 21, Marine Centre of Excellence, Saundersfoot Harbour to a food and drink establishment with indoor seating and a takeaway.

The proposal was supported by Saundersfoot Community Council.

Reputation

A supporting statement with the application said: “Catch Cymru is an established, independent seafood business based in Carmarthen, with a strong reputation for high-quality takeaway seafood.

“As a result of the success and demand for our current operation, we are now looking to expand by opening a second restaurant in Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire.

“Our aim for this new shop is not only to replicate our successful takeaway model but also to enhance the customer experience by providing a unique, seaside dining experience that will appeal to both locals and tourists alike.

“In addition to our existing offerings of fried fish and chips, the Saundersfoot restaurant will offer a broader menu, including seasonal grilled and barbequed fish, fresh salads, and a variety of side dishes to cater to a wider demographic, to include halloumi fries, corn on the cob etc.

“This expansion will also allow us to continue our popular takeaway service while providing a casual dine-in atmosphere with a drinks menu that features locally sourced beers and IPAs.”

The application says a key feature of the menu at the dog-friendly restaurant will be ‘Catch of the Day’ specials, “based on the freshest seafood available from the local harbour,” giving customers “a unique experience and encourage repeat visits knowing that we support local fishermen”.

It also plans to host live music events from local artists on select weekends, especially during peak season and bank holidays to “help create a dynamic and engaging atmosphere that encourages customers to linger, enjoy their food and drinks, but most importantly return for more”.

‘Positively contribute’

An officer report recommending approval said the change of use of an existing chandlery from A1 (Shop) to A3 (Food & Drink) “will ensure that the vacant unit within the Marine Centre of Excellence is brought back into use and positively contributes to the character of Saundersfoot Harbour”.

The Marine Centre of Excellence was given planning consent in 2016, subject to a condition which restricts the available retail floor space and its use.

The report says a viability statement from the Saundersfoot Harbour Authority “detailed how the unit was no longer viable for A1/A2 use and that an A3 use would provide vitality and vibrancy to the harbour-side location”.

It finished: “The proposed development will have no adverse impact on the special qualities of the National Park and will positively contribute to the character of Saundersfoot Harbour.

“A seafood business would fit within the character of the seafront at the Marine Centre of Excellence and will bring a vacant unviable retail unit back into use providing a benefit to the community and local economy.”

The application was conditionally approved by park planners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

