Seafront enjoying ‘dynamic’ revival

A popular north Wales seafront is experiencing a dynamic revival with a series of regeneration milestones delivering a major impact for residents, businesses, and visitors.

Rhyl Neighbourhood Board – driver of the Ein Rhyl/Our Rhyl campaign – is supporting a new phase in the town’s ongoing transformation – with the promenade at the heart of a bold and exciting future.

The newly opened Queen’s Market stands as a key landmark in this rejuvenation, blending modern design with local character, bringing together independent food outlets, local traders, pop-up events, and community activities which have been enjoyed by thousands of customers within weeks of opening.

Alongside this, the major programme of sea defence improvements has been completed, strengthening Rhyl’s coastline against the effects of climate change and flood risk.

Adding to the momentum, SC2 water park has reopened, the new Ember Lounge has proven popular with diners and sports fans, and Merlin Cinemas has taken on the former Vue Cinema, ensuring the big screen experience continues as a key part of the town’s leisure offering.

“Positive change”

Chair of Rhyl Neighbourhood Board, Craig Sparrow, said: “It’s fantastic to see so much positive change happening across the promenade.

“This progress is about more than buildings and infrastructure – it’s about pride, aspiration and unlocking Rhyl’s potential as a great place to live, work and visit. These projects are a direct result of community input and collaborative leadership.”

Further up the promenade, transformation continues where the Seaquarium once stood. The cleared site has opened-up a new public area, with plans being developed for future use of the space.

Meanwhile, work is progressing on a brand-new Drift Park on West Parade – set to replace the former children’s play area with modern, inclusive, and imaginative facilities that reflect Rhyl’s ambitions for families and young people.

Newly appointed Programme Manager for Ein Rhyl/Our Rhyl, Sandra Sharp, added: “This is just the beginning. We’re seeing real energy and momentum building in Rhyl, and we’re working to ensure local people are central to the journey.

“The vibrant new murals that will span the coastal defences are an example of this local collaboration and showcases the strength of local creativity and contribution.

“From new spaces and businesses to better amenities and a more welcoming environment, Rhyl’s transformation is something we can all be proud of and will be a firm foundation for the £20m 10-year regeneration strategy the Board is leading on.”

Strategy

In the coming weeks further works on the seafront – to be carried out by Denbighshire County Council and funded by the Coastal Defence Project and Shared Prosperity Transitional Year 4 Funding – will include painting and replacement of damaged and corroded handrails, replacement or removal of outdoor covered seating areas, landscaping works and repair and refurbishment of decorative steel structures.

For more information on Ein Rhyl/Our Rhyl visit www.sirddinbych.gov.uk/bwrdd-cymdogaeth-y-rhyl (Welsh) www.denbighshire.gov.uk/rhyl-neighbourhood-board (English) and follow @einrhyl and @ourrhyl on Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

Take the Our Rhyl / Ein Rhyl survey here, giving your feedback and ideas for the strategy: English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ourRhyl. Welsh: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/EinRhyl

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

