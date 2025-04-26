Seafront hotel improvement backed by national park

Bruce Sinclair, Local democracy reporter

Works to improve the appearance of a prominent Tenby hotel which overlooks both Caldey Island and St Catherine’s Island have been backed by the national park.

In an application to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Martin Phillips of Clarence House Hotel, The Esplanade, sought permission to replace existing signage with ‘newer, less obtrusive signs,’ including a change of the front signage for one incorporating the Clarence’s name and logo.

Tenby Town Council backed the proposals, saying it was a “markedly improved upgrade on the Grade-II-listed hotel in the town’s conservation area”.

‘Clear improvement’

An officer report recommending approval said: “There are five new signs proposed as part of this application. These will aim to replace the existing and dated signage currently present on the Clarence House Hotel.

“The Building Conservation Officer has supported the application and has stated that the designs are a clear improvement on the existing situation.

“The proposed signage is to replace the existing signage with a more modern design; however, this will not impact the heritage of the listed building and has a positive impact on the street scene. The designs are appropriate in terms of design, scale and positioning.

Identity and character

“[Policy] requires that the identity and character of the town and village is not lost. The proposed signage does not compromise the existing character of the building or the streetscape and is therefore acceptable.

“The proposal for new signage for the Clarence House Hotel will have a beneficial impact on the street scene and the conservation area of Tenby. The proposal adheres to all relevant national, regional and local legislation and policy.”

The application was approved by park planners.

