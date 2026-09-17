Seafront sauna approved despite concerns over coastal development

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a sauna facility at a village’s seafront has been given the go-ahead by planners, with supporters saying it will strengthen the area’s appeal “as a destination”.

In an application to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Kay Warrell, through agent Sutton Architecture, sought permission for the siting of a timber-clad sauna and support cabin adjoining the existing watersports/tourism use, on land adjacent to Dale Boat Yard, Dale.

A supporting statement described the scheme as “a modest tourism and leisure enhancement intended to complement the long-established marine recreation and visitor economy uses already operating in and around this active seafront location”.

It added: “The sauna will maximise sea views for the best user experience whilst peering over an existing stone boulder boundary, and the support cabin will provide ancillary operation associated with the management, bookings, visitor support, and day-to-day storage.”

The opening times proposed, with a one–three-hour tolerance for sunset/sunrise, are 7am to 7pm weekdays, and 6am to 8pm at weekends.

“These hours are consistent with surrounding operations in the area such as the pub/restaurant, hospitality, and waterfront leisure activity of boats coming in and out of the slipway/pontoon. The proposal won’t be introducing abnormal activity and wouldn’t enforce a public nuisance.”

Support for the scheme was submitted from local businesses, including Simon Vickers of The Griffin Inn who said the previous location of a temporary sauna in the village had seen “a clear increase in footfall, as well as the positive response from both locals and visitors”.

“There are already many people who take part in cold water swimming in Dale and the surrounding areas, and from seeing how popular the sauna was previously, we believe it would be an excellent addition to the village.”

Sarah Dawes of The Boathouse, Dale said the sauna would be “a valuable addition to Dale providing a wellness facility that would benefit both local residents and visitors”.

“Visitors using the sauna are likely to make use of nearby facilities before and after their sessions, bringing additional customers to local businesses. The proposal would help strengthen the area’s appeal as a destination.”

An officer report recommending approval said: “It is not considered that the addition of the sauna facility constitutes an intensive recreational use; given its close proximity to existing development of a similar character, it is not considered that the proposal would result in unreasonable spreading of recreational use along the coast.”

The application was conditionally approved by Park planners.

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