Seal pup rescued by RSPCA thriving with offspring

An orphaned seal pup nursed back to health by the RSPCA is shining bright with her own pup more than five years after being released back into the wild.

Staff at Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre, near Nantwich in Cheshire, spent three months caring and rehabilitating Kale, an orphaned grey seal pup, when she was brought in by the BDMLR (British Divers Marine Life Rescue) back in 2020.

Kale had been orphaned and was underweight when she arrived, but she was quickly under the expert care of the centre’s staff who prepared her for life back in her natural environment.

After her rehabilitation, Kale spent time at the Welsh Mountain Zoo at Colwyn Bay in their deep pools. Kale was released into the coastal waters off north Wales. She didn’t disappear from view and a sighting was reported in the same area by a member of a Welsh seal volunteer group last year.

Now her progress with her own family has been captured by wildlife photographer Adge Lane. His beautiful images show Kale with her pup, who has been named Amethyst, thriving in a favourite seal haunt, not so far from where she was released.

RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre Manager Lee Stewart said: “This is such an uplifting story to hear that Kale has done so well back in the wild that she is now looking after her own pup. When she came into our care she wasn’t in a great condition, but thanks to our dedicated team here and with support from Welsh Mountain Zoo, she made a great recovery.

“She was initially tube fed and then hand fed fish until she was able to feed herself. When she put on weight, she was transferred to one of our outside pools to prepare her for life back in the sea. As part of our rehabilitation Kale was transferred with friends to the Welsh Mountain Zoo, which is near to where she was released more than five years ago. They have far deeper pools which are perfect for our pups.image.jpeg

“Our seal pups are tagged so they can be monitored post release. It’s essential we know that how we rehabilitate our animals works, so sightings post release help reinforce our methods.

“This sighting is something else as the photographer has been able to capture some wonderful pictures of Kale and Amethyst in such a scenic part of the world.

“It’s moments like this that remind us just how vital our rescue and rehabilitation work is.”

Traditionally seals admitted to Stapeley Grange for rehabilitation are given topical names – and Amethyst is shining bright ahead of the festive period.

Caring for seal pups requires specialist facilities and Stapeley Grange is one of around 12 facilities in the UK capable of undertaking that expert rehabilitation work. Some may only hold seal pups short term, but others such as RSPCA East Winch in Norfolk, RSPCA Mallydams Wood in East Sussex and RSPCA West Hatch in Somerset can hold pups through to release, something that Stapeley Grange has now started to do.image.jpeg

The growing seal population has left rescue centres more stretched than ever as higher numbers of underweight, sick or injured pups require help. But the RSPCA stresses people should be cautious before approaching seal pups that may appear to be abandoned. A seal pup on a beach by itself is not always a cause for concern, as mothers leave their pups alone very early on in their lives.

It is best to monitor them for at least 24 hours, as pups are sometimes taken to rescue centres by mistake. This can be longer pending the situation. Seals also have a nasty bite, so it is best to observe from a distance of at least 100 metres with binoculars and please keep dogs on a lead.

Anyone concerned about a seal can check on the RSPCA’s website for advice. The public can also contact the RSPCA or BDMLR for further advice.

To help support the rehabilitation of seals and other wildlife, donations can be made at RSPCA Stapeley Grange’s Justgiving page or Amazon wishlist.

Rising numbers of calls is placing added pressure on RSPCA officers on the frontline this winter. The charity has launched The Big Give Back to Animals campaign which is raising vital funds for the charity, helping them to bring more abandoned and neglected animals to safety, where they can be given urgent care and treatment.