Seal pup rescued in west Wales returns to the wild

A grey seal pup found weak and underweight on a west Wales beach has been released back into the wild after months of rehabilitation.

The animal, later named Muse, was discovered at St Brides Bay in Pembrokeshire in December after travelling around 120km in just four days from Cornwall.

Concerns were first raised when the pup was spotted in poor condition on the Cornish coast. Days later, he was found again in Wales, dehydrated and underweight.

Muse was taken into care by the RSPCA and transported to its West Hatch Wildlife Centre in Taunton, where he remained for several months.

When rescued, the pup weighed just 16kg and showed signs of dehydration, weight loss and illness. He also had mouth ulcers and symptoms consistent with a respiratory infection.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Ellie West, who attended the scene, said the pup’s condition was immediately concerning.

“He was dehydrated, in a thin body condition and had obvious rolls of skin that should have been filled with fat,” she said.

West later discovered the pup had been assessed by volunteers from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue just days earlier in Cornwall, where he had initially been deemed fit enough to remain in the wild.

“In the four days after this, he made his way to Pembrokeshire, covering a distance of around 120km,” she said. “This is a really long swim for a young pup and during that time he had lost more weight and become unwell.”

After being removed from the beach, Muse was given immediate treatment before being transferred to the Somerset-based centre.

Over the following months, he made a steady recovery. Staff said he fed well throughout his stay and gradually gained weight, eventually reaching 41.5kg – nearly triple his weight when admitted.

Ryan Walker, a wildlife supervisor at the centre, said the pup had responded well to treatment.

“He’s consistently gained weight each week over the past few months and shown he can compete well with the other seals for his share of the fish,” he said.

Muse was released earlier this month at a site in Devon, alongside five other rehabilitated seals rescued by British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

Walker said it was rewarding to see the animals return to the wild.

“It was absolutely wonderful to see Muse and the other seals going back to where they belong,” he said.

‘Resource intensive’

The RSPCA said caring for seal pups is resource-intensive, with the centre spending around £1,400 a week on food and veterinary care during peak season.

Members of the public are being reminded not to approach seals if they encounter them on beaches.

West said it was normal for seal pups to be alone for periods while their mothers hunt at sea, but urged people to report any that appear injured, distressed or unwell.

“Always observe from a safe distance and keep dogs well away,” she said. “Seals are wild animals and can bite if they feel threatened.”