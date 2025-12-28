Search begins for new operator at Cardiff riding school amid budget pressures

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to look for an alternative operator to take charge at a popular horse riding school have been approved.

The council-run Cardiff Riding School, which is located within Pontcanna Fields, was first established in 1975, and saw more than 40,000 people in attendance last year.

However, a decision made by the council’s cabinet in December of 2025 will now see the authority begin a procurement exercise to try and find a new operator for the site after what was described as “significant budget pressures”.

The school is based on approximately 12 hectares of land and features both an indoor and outdoor riding school, 39 individual stables, a learner classroom, parking spaces, a first aid room, staff room, and food storage area.

It provides a “wide-ranging” offer which includes riding experience for all abilities, along with group or individual lessons, pony club, and hosts in house dressage and show jumping competitions.

It is currently the only council-run equestrian facility in Wales where it is home to 43 horses.

The report said: “The council is facing significant demand for statutory services against the backdrop of unprecedented financial pressures.

“Cardiff Riding School provides non-statutory services and the delivery of such from the facility continues to present a significant financial challenge from both a capital and revenue perspective.

“The exponential increase in costs relating to premises, utilities, supplies and services, over time, continues to result in increased, unbudgeted revenue expenditure and the unique nature of the service can lead to unavoidable spend.”

Speaking at the meeting Cllr Jennifer Burke said the move would secure investment and the long-term sustainability of the riding school which currently needs infrastructure investment of more than £380,000.

She added that a consultation showed there was public support for the proposal with 76% of respondents agreeing that they should find an alternative operator.

However, Cllr Rodney Berman described the move as regrettable, particularly given the sum of money needed, which he felt was not a huge amount in comparison to the cost of other projects in the capital programme.

Following discussions cabinet members later approved the proposal unanimously, allowing officers to begin procurement exercise.

This comes after a a Prior Information Notice was published about the plan, which was said to have “attracted limited interest” – though the report said the authority was still anticipating proposals to come forward.