Search continues for mother after baby’s body found on Bangor coastline

Nation.Cymru staff

Police searching for the mother of a newborn baby found dead on the Bangor coastline have renewed their appeal for her to come forward amid concerns for her wellbeing.

A member of the public made the discovery near Siliwen Road in Bangor shortly before 5pm on Sunday, September 27.

North Wales Police said the mother had not been identified and officers were working with partner agencies to establish the circumstances.

Superintendent Llinos Davies said: “Our immediate concern continues to be for the health and wellbeing of the mother.

“My message to her is that you do not have to face this alone. Please get in touch and seek the support you may need. There are people ready to help you.”

Officers have also asked anyone who knows a woman or girl who may have been pregnant, or whose behaviour has been unusual or out of character in recent months, to come forward. This could include someone withdrawing from friends, family or other social contact.

Superintendent Davies said: “I understand that this is a shocking incident for the community and I am grateful for the support and assistance that we have received so far.”

Police said any names provided would be treated with the utmost discretion so officers could quickly establish whether the person was the mother.

Fiona Giraud, director of midwifery and women’s services at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said the mother might be afraid to seek help because she feared identifying herself.

Addressing her directly, she said: “We don’t yet know all the circumstances surrounding your baby’s death but what is important right now is that we find you, make sure you are safe, and ensure you receive any medical attention and support you may need.

“I am asking you personally, to please get in touch with us. You can speak to a healthcare professional, approach a police officer or attend a police station.”

The coroner has been informed. In an earlier statement, police said a Home Office post-mortem examination was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Cordons

Cordons remain in place, and officers will continue to be present in the Bangor area over the coming days.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting Operation Melex, or submit information through the Major Incident Public Portal set up for the investigation.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers. The health board’s People’s Enquiry and Resolution Service can be contacted on 03000 851 234, Monday to Friday, between 10am and 4pm.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.