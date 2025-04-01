Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Search for Welsh holidaymaker missing after leaving Spanish airport

01 Apr 2025 2 minute read
Jason Taylor, 36, from Powys, who has gone missing after leaving a Alicante-Elche Airport on Saturday morning. Photo Family handout/PA Wire

A search is under way for a Welsh holidaymaker who has gone missing after leaving a Spanish airport.

Jason Taylor, 36, was due to return to the UK on a flight from Alicante-Elche Airport on Saturday morning but left following an issue with his boarding pass.

Friends of Mr Taylor, from Powys, who have been searching for him said he had been seen on CCTV cameras leaving the airport on foot.

Error message

One friend said: “We tried several times to scan his boarding pass but it was not accepted and the gate would not open, an error message came up saying to contact the airline.

“So Jason went to go and ask for assistance. One member of the group waited behind the gate for him to return but this was the last we saw or heard from him.

“It is very unlike Jason and the family is worried sick. Jason was not ill, or drunk or incapable.

“We have several people flying back out today to try to find him and understand what has happened.”

Dyfed-Powys Police, which has issued an appeal, said Mr Taylor was last seen wearing a white collared t-shirt, dark shorts and white trainers and had a black wheeled suitcase.

