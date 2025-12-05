Search launched for traditions that define Welsh communities

Communities across Wales are being invited to submit traditions to a new nation-wide inventory of living heritage.

The UK-wide inventory will spark a national conversation about the crafts, customs and celebrations valued by communities, helping to safeguard them for future generations.

Living heritage encompasses practices passed down through generations, such as the midwinter Mari Lwyd processions and Eisteddfodau, crafts such as wool-weaving, and unique Welsh events like the annual Powys Man v Horse race and bog snorkelling.

It could also include traditions brought to Wales by immigrant communities.

The UK wide inventory will be made up of four separate inventories of living heritage, one each for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – combining into a UK one.

Heritage Minister Baroness Twycross said: “From the choirs of the Welsh Valleys to the Porthcawl Elvis Festival, these traditions form the rich tapestry of Welsh culture and identity.

“These crafts, customs and celebrations are often what makes people feel proud of who they are, where they come from and where they live. They also boost local economies and businesses.

“Whatever living heritage communities in Wales value, we want to hear about it. I encourage people to get together and share their traditions through this national conversation.”

Intangible culture

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said: “Wales has a huge number of unique traditions and customs that contribute to making our nation a distinct and wonderful part of the United Kingdom.

“It’s important to recognise and celebrate intangible culture, and I would encourage communities to come forward with suggestions to ensure these much-loved practices continue to be cherished for future generations.”

Welsh Government Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant said: “We recently celebrated living heritage at an event which demonstrated the breadth and vibrance of traditions practised in Wales. It was a great reminder of the value of living heritage, but also of the wealth of cultural practice which shapes our individual, community, and national identity.

“We’re committed to recording living heritage and supporting it to thrive through our Priorities for Culture. The Wales inventory is a great opportunity to tell others across the world about who we are and what we value. I know we have a good story to tell and look forward to seeing how the Wales inventory takes shape.”

Economic value

The inventory will help to identify the economic value of traditions, and support efforts to grow this area of national life.

Communities practicing living heritage must be involved in any submission. Details on how to submit, including support and advice, can be found on UNESCO’s site here.

Submissions will be accepted over the next four months and must be completed by Friday 27 March 2026, with the aim of launching the first inventory next summer.

This follows the UK Government ratification of the 2003 UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage last year and a public consultation to inform the development of this inventory.

Following this consultation, it was confirmed that submissions will be accepted under seven categories, which are:

Oral expressions

Performing Arts

Social Practices

Nature, Land and Spirituality

Crafts

Sports and Games

Culinary Practices