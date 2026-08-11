Search launched for Welsh teachers to embark on Patagonian adventure

Mark Mansfield

Welsh teachers are being offered the chance to travel 7,000 miles to Argentina to help keep the language alive in Patagonia.

Two teachers or tutors are being sought to spend ten months living and working in Y Wladfa, teaching Welsh to children and adults and taking part in cultural activities within its Welsh-speaking communities.

The placements are being offered through the Welsh Language Project, which has sent teachers from Wales to Patagonia each year since it was established in 1997.

The project is funded by the Welsh Government and managed by British Council Wales, and works with communities in Trelew, Trevelin and Gaiman.

It is estimated that at least 5,000 people still speak Welsh in Patagonia, which is home to around 50,000 people of Welsh descent.

The connection dates back to 1865, when Welsh settlers established a permanent settlement in the Chubut Valley in an attempt to create a community where their language and culture could be maintained.

Almost 30 years after the teaching programme began, organisers are now looking for two Welsh speakers to continue that work from February to December 2027.

Applicants need experience of teaching Welsh and will be expected to teach it as a second language to pupils and adults of different ages and abilities.

The role extends beyond formal lessons, with the successful applicants expected to organise social and cultural activities and promote the use of Welsh within the wider community.

Welsh Language Project teaching co-ordinator Clare Vaughan said her own pupils in Patagonia had ranged in age from three to 83.

She said: “During my time on the Welsh Language Project, I have met descendants of the first settlers – proud Argentinians, with a passion for Wales – alongside incomers to the province, intrigued by the ancient Welsh language.

“The students have ranged from 3 to 83 years old, and we have learned, cooked, sung and participated in Eisteddfodau together – sometimes only the Spanish-sounding vowels reminded me I was in South America!

“It was all more incredible than I could have imagined and I fell in love with the huge landscapes, the tiny towns and the warm welcome, which made me feel part of the community.”

Ms Vaughan said teaching in Patagonia had also allowed her to develop professionally.

She added: “It encourages you to expand your horizons and see Welsh language and culture from a whole new perspective. Send in an application – it could change your life!”

Heritage

The project also supports a network of Patagonian Welsh teachers and tutors working in bilingual schools and adult learning centres.

Ruth Cocks, director of British Council Wales, said: “For almost 30 years, the Welsh Language Project has strengthened the unique cultural and linguistic ties between Wales and Patagonia.

“Thanks to the long-standing support and warm welcome of partners and communities in Argentina, the programme continues to have a lasting impact on both Welsh-speaking communities and the teachers who take part.”

Successful applicants will receive £750 a month, with return flights, accommodation and health insurance also provided.

Applications close on September 7. Further details and eligibility criteria for the Welsh Language Project

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