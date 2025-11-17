Search launched for young singer to star in magical Snowman show

A search has been launched to find a talented young singer from north Wales for a starring role in a magical Christmas show.

The winner will step into the spotlight alongside Wrexham’s acclaimed NEW Sinfonia orchestra at its 2025 festive concert.

Audiences can expect a heart-warming musical spectacular as the orchestra unveils The Snowman & Slumbersaurus: A Christmas Cracker adventure.

Tickets are already being snapped up for the performance at Wrexham’s William Aston Hall at 2pm on Monday, December 22.

The winning singer will have the chance to perform one of the Christmas season’s most iconic musical hits, Walking in the Air, made famous in the hit movie The Snowman.

The opportunity is a dream come true for any youngster who yearns to sing with a live orchestra on a stage which has hosted famous names from TV and the West End.

Central to the afternoon event will be a screening of the enchanting animated film, that’s based on Raymond Briggs’s best-selling 1978 picture book.

NEW Sinfonia founders and brothers Robert and Jonathan Guy, who hail from Wrexham, are looking for a singer aged between seven and 17 and living in North Wales to perform the classic number.

It was originally sung in the 1982 film by St Paul’s Cathedral, London choirboy Peter Auty and a few years later a recording of it by Welsh singer Aled Jones took it to number five in the UK singles charts.

Since then it has been officially voted one of the Nation’s Favourite Christmas Songs, prompting an array of further successful renditions by Elaine Paige, Cliff Richard, Placido Domingo, Hayley Westenra, The Kings Singers, and McFly.

NEW Sinfonia director Robert Guy, who is also the orchestra’s conductor, said: “It is definitely one of the most uplifting Christmas songs there is, still recognised around the world even four decades after the film was released.

“This year we wanted to make our Christmas show even more magical by offering a previously undiscovered young singer the chance to perform this wonderful number with us.

“What makes it so special is that the competition is open to anyone, the only requirements we have is that they are aged seven to 17 and are from North Wales.

“They do not need to belong to a choir, or have previous experience of singing with an orchestra, we will help them with that. All they need is a real passion for singing and to be available on the day of our concert, December 22.”

In the original film the number Walking in the Air is sung by a boy soprano, but it has also been successfully performed by tenors and baritones and Robert said they are happy for children will all kinds of voices to enter the competition.

He explained: “We will adjust our approach to suit the winner’s voice, so they can go high or low, whatever is best for them.”

Entrants, with their parent’s permission, are asked to make a recording of themselves singing all or part of Walking in the Air either a cappella or with simple accompaniment.

They can then enter the competition by sharing the video, using a private YouTube link or a Google Drive link and then submit it by email to [email protected] by the closing date of Monday, December 1.

Robert said: “The winner will have a golden opportunity to bring the beloved Snowman to life and will be on stage performing in front of an audience alongside our professional musicians.

“NEW Sinfonia will be right there to support them, playing the enchanting score of The Snowman for them to sing to in real time as the film is screened.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity for any young singer.”

The winner will also enjoy a backstage experience meeting Rob and the orchestra members and rehearsing with them.

In addition, there will be a free ticket for the winner’s parent or guardian to see their child perform and to enjoy the entire Christmas show.

Tickets can be bought online for the for the 90-minute event, which combines festive crafts and fun activities with the magical programme of music and song.

It is one of the most popular Christmas shows in Wrexham, traditionally attracting a large audience every year.

Robert said: “It has become so popular that this year we are staging it in the 800-seater William Aston Hall to accommodate all the families who wish to come and join in the fun.”

As well as The Snowman screening, the event will feature another adventure about a curious musical dinosaur called Slumbersaurus, who needs help to rescue Santa and save Christmas.

The roarsome musical tale was penned by Robert’s composer brother Jonathan Guy and will be narrated by actor-musician Lynwen Haf Roberts.

It follows on from previous Slumbersaurus adventures including October’s Halloween Spooktacular event at Tŷ Pawb, Wrexham.

There will also be a festive sing-a-long, a visit from Father Christmas, and seasonal crafting activities for children and adults to take part in.

Robert said: “The idea is that it will be a relaxed afternoon full of great music and lots of fun. It’s a perfect chance for families to get into the festive mood, and for children of all ages to enjoy the magic of the Christmas season in a completely informal atmosphere.”

To buy tickets for The Snowman & Slumbersaurus: A Christmas Cracker Adventure at 2pm on Monday, December 22, visit the William Aston Hall site here.

For more information about NEW Sinfonia’s Christmas programme visit their site.