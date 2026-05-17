Seaside residents oppose ‘massive overdevelopment’ as caravan plans return

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Controversial plans to dramatically expand a holiday caravan park by relocating dozens of pitches from two neighbouring sites have been delayed for a second time.

The proposals would see 47 caravans moved to Ocean Heights Holiday Park at Maenygroes, near New Quay, in Ceredigion, despite planning officers twice recommending refusal.

Vale Holiday Parks Ltd, through agents Geraint John Planning Ltd, is seeking permission to relocate 17 caravans from Wern Mill Caravan Park at Gilfachrheda and 30 from The Village Holiday Park at Cross Inn to create a major extension to the existing Ocean Heights site.

Planning documents argue the additional pitches “would form a natural extension to the existing Ocean Heights Park”.

The scheme has attracted strong local opposition, with concerns raised over road safety, pressure on wastewater infrastructure, increased traffic and the scale of the proposed development.

Llanllwchaearn Community Council has objected to the application, saying it would effectively “double the area of the site” and citing strong opposition from residents of Maenygroes.

New Quay Town Council has not formally discussed the application because several councillors declared interests, leaving the authority inquorate.

Planning officers have repeatedly recommended refusal, warning the site is “not considered to function as a sustainable location” because of limited active travel links, lack of local services and reliance on private cars.

An officer report also argued the proposal would represent “a significant expansion” onto undeveloped greenfield land and would cause “clear landscape harm”.

Overriding need

Concerns were also raised about the loss of high-quality agricultural land and the lack of evidence demonstrating any overriding need for the development.

The application had previously been due before Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee in March, but was pulled from the agenda after late information was submitted.

Members heard at the committee’s May meeting that the application had again been withdrawn because of additional late correspondence received by the council.

The scheme is now expected to return before councillors in June.