Seaside sauna allowed to remain beside popular Welsh beach

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A seaside sauna has been given the go-ahead to continue operating beside a popular Welsh beach despite having previously been subject to enforcement action.

Anglesey County Council has granted retrospective planning permission for the mobile sauna and changing facilities at Porth Tyn Tywyn beach car park, near Ty Croes, subject to a series of conditions.

The application had listed a change of use of land for the siting of mobile sauna unit with associated changing rooms.

The application stated that a sauna had operated at the site, since 2022, and that when the mobile sauna unit was not on site, the area was used as part of the existing car park.

It also noted in the details regarding pre-application advice, that a penalty charge notice (PCN) and an enforcement notice had been issued on January 2, 2025.

The planning application was made by Meyrick Estate Management Ltd, at Bodorgan, through Sion Roberts of Cadnant Planning.

The submission concerned a 926 sqm metre site, on the approach to the popular sandy beach.

It was noted that the application had created two part-time roles, equivalent of one full-time job.

In a decision notice, dated August 8, 2026, Anglesey planners stated that the application was granted but with conditions.

They included that the development must be in “strict conformity” with the details show on the plans and other application documents and that a green infrastructure assessment be received.

This was to ensure that the development was “implemented in accordance with the approved details”.

It also insisted that the site and structures shown on specific drawings in the proposed site plan, should only be used as part of the mobile sauna business, and for “no other purpose” as specified under Town and Country Planning rules. This was “to ensure that inappropriate uses do not take place in this locality”.

The approved use, would mean not operating outside of the hours of 7am to 10pm, from Monday to Sunday, and on Bank Holidays.

The reason, the decision for this the notice stated, was to “define the scope of this permission and in the interest of amenity”.

Hot tub

The permission would not allow a hot tub, jacuzzi or hot tub like product to be placed at the site.

This was also to “ensure no harm is caused to the surrounding areas protected sites,” the decision stated.

It was also required that within six month’s of the permission, a bird box and bee pole be installed and retained for the lifetime of the development.

This was to ” help and conserve and safeguard biodiversity,” the decision document also stated.

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