Seaside town announces twinning with Breton community

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh seaside town is set to be twinned with a community in Brittany after a previous twinning arrangement fell through.

Porthcawl Town Council and the Porthcawl Town Twinning Association announced they will be twinning with the town of Ploudalmézeau in the Finisterre region of Brittany.

The news comes after the previous town twinning with San Sebastián Sur-Loire was said to have ended due to the challenges of Covid-19.

A statement from the town’s Mayor, Elen Jones, said: “Following the challenges of Covid-19 the relationship with the town twinning of San Sebastián Sur-Loire ceased and in 2024 Porthcawl Town Twinning Association (PTTA) were introduced to Ploudalmézeau in the Finisterre region of Brittany (population 6.5k), whose twinning town Cullumpton, Devon, had also suffered a demise.

“In April 2025 the Ploudalmezéau committee visited Porthcawl and friendships immediately formed.

“Porthcawl Town Council (PTC) passed a resolution to formally twin with Ploudalmézeau and the mayors from both towns engaged in meaningful exchange.

“In March 2026 Ploudalmézeau invited PTTA and PTC to visit them and sign the official town twinning charter.

“Both committees got to know each other, share cultures, learn each other’s languages, including the interrelation between Cymraeg and Breton, and exploring our Celtic ties.”

She added: “Whilst there are differences in the way that the councils operate

the similarities are vast. For example how a small town copes with vast tourism in the summer/ holiday period, parking, affordable homes, sea pollution, and anti-social behaviour.

“What stood out was their immaculate streets and beautiful roundabouts abundant in colour and some even decorated with street/beach scenes. Let’s hope we can share their expertise in these areas.”

Following the announcement there are also plans to welcome the mayor David Carrega and the committee to Porthcawl in September 2026 with additional proposals to include school exchanges from 2027.

The move comes amid plans for major redevelopment of the Porthcawl seafront in the coming years, which could eventually see the development of almost 1,000 homes as well as new green spaces and a lido swimming pool.