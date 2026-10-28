Seaside town petrol station shop expansion back for third attempt

Bruce Sinclair – Local Democracy reporter

Plans to expand a seaside town’s filling-station shop are back for a third attempt after one scheme was refused and another withdrawn.

CK’s Supermarkets, through agent JMS Planning & Development Ltd, has applied to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park to extend Five Ways Garage on The Green, Tenby, with extra parking and associated works.

A 2021 scheme to extend the site was refused in 2023 because it lacked sufficient evidence on ecological, flooding and tree-related impacts.

A 2024 application to remodel and extend the site, including a first-floor flat or holiday let, was withdrawn at the start of the year.

A supporting statement on the latest application says the garage shop would provide 10 full-time jobs and addresses the reasons for the previous refusal.

The statement says the scheme includes “an extension measuring a modest 100 sq. m along with an additional eight car parking spaces to the north of the existing sales building, 2 EVC points to the south of the sales building, cycle storage and an ATM located on the front of the sales building,” adding: “The proposal seeks to provide an improved retail and customer environment, enhancing the facilities to meet the needs of modern motorists.”

The statement says CKs Foodstores “is one of the largest independent convenience store retailers in South West Wales,” with “numerous locations throughout West and South West Wales, with stores in communities such as Aberystwyth, Fishguard, Newcastle Emlyn, Llandeilo, Narberth, Milford Haven, Swansea, Carmarthen and many other towns and villages across the region”.

It adds: “As an independent Welsh retailer, CK Foodstores places a strong emphasis on customer service, convenience and community engagement. The business continues to invest in its stores and local supply chains, helping to support the regional economy while offering customers a reliable and accessible shopping experience close to home.”

Park planners will decide the application at a later date.

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