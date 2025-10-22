Seaside town’s disability-friendly railway bridge approved

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

A Network Rail call to build a new disability-friendly railway bridge at a seaside town’s Victorian station has been given the go-ahead by the national park.

Back in February a Network Rail listed building application for the installation of an access for all footbridge and associated works at the Grade-II-listed Warren Street station, Tenby, was received.

A supporting statement said: “The purpose of the proposals recommended in this report is to introduce, within the Network Rail controlled infrastructure, an unobstructed ‘accessible route’ from at least one station entrance and all drop-off points associated with that entrance, to each platform and between platforms served by passenger trains via the installation of an Access for All (AfA) footbridge.

“At Tenby Station there is currently no unobstructed and obstacle free accessible route between platforms 1 and 2. Access between the platforms is currently via a barrow crossing, which does not offer a suitable step free access.

“The design offers a confident structure using key design principles of the listed station to complement the existing buildings and wider setting while incorporating modern standards for design and construction, accessibility and the operational use of the station.”

Equality Act

It adds: “Although Tenby Station is wheelchair assessable it is not compliant with the Equality Act 2010, and the platform 1 is only accessible for wheelchairs via an unmanned barrow crossing. The station is unstaffed, and therefore any assistance is provided by the train crew.”

It says the current footbridge is a modern structure, dating back to 1986; the proposal to replace it with “a 400/700 series footbridge with through lifts that will traverse the station to facilitate the step free access,” adding: “The design offers a confident structure using key design principles of the listed station to complement the existing buildings and wider setting while incorporating modern standards for design and construction, safeguarding accessibility and the operational use of the station.”

Following that, a call for ‘prior approval’ permission was submitted by the applicant, saying the bridge itself does not require planning permission as it was considered permitted development; the listed building application part relating to ancillary works.

Conservation

That application concluded: “The scheme will conserve, enhance, and safeguard the character of the listed structure, improving the accessibility to operational railway and the service provided to passengers.”

An officer report recommending ‘prior approval’ be granted said: “The proposed development comprises the replacement of a modern footbridge spanning the railway line with an ‘access for all’ footbridge including lift towers.

“In relation to this, a development is permitted by Class A subject to the developer – prior to beginning the development – applying to the local planning authority for a determination as to whether the prior approval of the authority will be required for the siting, design, and external appearance of the building.

“In this instance, it was considered by this authority that prior approval was not required in relation to siting, design, and external appearance.”

The application, along with the related listed building consent, was given the go-ahead by officers.