Seaside town’s most deprived areas to benefit from UK Government funding

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Senior councillors will meet next week to discuss a report recommending some of a popular seaside town’s most deprived areas be put forward for £20m of UK Government funding.

The Conwy council’s cabinet will meet at the Coed Pella HQ next week, where they will discuss the UK Government’s Pride in Place Programme.

The authority is one of nine areas to receive up to £20m over 10 years under the scheme, but the council needs to identify which neighbourhood should benefit.

The programme must focus attention on one defined area with a guide population of between 5,000 and 15,000 residents, aiming to support communities most in need, using the Welsh Index of Multiple Deprivation.

Currently Llandudno’s “Tudno2” area is the highest overall ranked within Conwy County, being in the top 10% most deprived in Wales.

But the report is recommending that Tudno2 – ranked 42nd most deprived in Wales; Tudno1 – ranked 289th most deprived in Wales; and Mostyn2 – ranked 488th most deprived in Wales – are all put forward as one “contiguous” area.

The report states that the Pride in Place Programme is “designed to build stronger communities, create thriving places, and empower people to take back control”.

The report explained: “UK Government have stipulated that funding allocated to a neighbourhood should be spent for the benefit of the local community.

“Interventions can include key local assets such as the high street or local green spaces, but the concentration of expenditure and activity must deliver on local people’s priorities across the three strategic objectives of the programme.”

The cabinet will meet on Tuesday, 6 January.