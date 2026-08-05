Seasonal campsite wins approval from national park

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

A call to establish a seasonal campsite near one of the nation’s favourite seaside destinations has been given the go-ahead by the national park.

In an application to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Paul Morris sought permission for a campsite in a field at Castle High, Long Lane, Broad Haven.

The application at Pembrokeshire’s St Bride’s Bay was supported by local community council The Havens.

An officer report recommending approval said: “This application seeks consent for a small-scale campsite in a field to the north of the dwelling known as Castle High.

“A campsite has previously been in operation at this site under the 28-day rule. It is now proposed to run the campsite from May to September inclusive.

“Within this area, there is medium sensitivity to small seasonal sites, and limited capacity for medium and small seasonal sites. As such, the principle of this development is acceptable given that the camp site would be classed as small seasonal.

“The proposal involves the use of the site for three bell tents and two pods, together with the siting of a mobile WC / shower/ sink facility. The pods and wash facilities are fully mobile and are brought onto the site via forklift truck each year and stored away after use.

“Given that these are temporary features, it is not considered that they result in harm being caused in terms of landscape impact.”

It added: “The application seeks permission to use part of a field to the north of the applicant’s dwelling as a seasonal campsite. It is proposed that a maximum of three tents, and two pods are located on the site. The site area is approximately 0.07ha, and as such, the campsite would be viewed as ‘medium seasonal’.”

It concluded: “The proposed development is considered to be acceptable in terms of the creation of a new campsite since there is capacity within this Landscape Character Area [St Bride’s Bay] for medium and small seasonal sites.

“It is not considered that the tents, pods and shower/WC block would result in any harm to the character of the landscape by virtue of visual intrusion.

“Following the receipt of information regarding the septic tank, and the granting of an exemption for water discharge into ground from Natural Resources Wales, the authority does not consider that there would be harm caused to the Pembrokeshire Marine SAC, nor the Cleddau Rivers SAC.”

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