Seasonal crackdown launched in run up to Christmas

Gwent Police is stepping up patrols and targeted operations in a bid to tackle seasonal crime, including retail theft, anti-social behaviour, road offences and issues linked to the night-time economy.

Additional high-visibility and plain-clothes patrols are being carried out across hotspot areas in Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Torfaen, Newport and Monmouthshire as part of Operation Lockwood.

The activity is being supported by Gwent Police’s Community Action Team, which officers say is already having an impact on theft and disorder in town centres and retail parks.

Gwent Police’s neighbourhood policing lead, Chief Superintendent Jason White, said the force had increased its focus on visible policing and local problem-solving in response to concerns raised by communities.

He said officers were working closely with partners to address shoplifting and anti-social behaviour, alongside deploying extra patrols in areas where crime typically rises in the run-up to Christmas.

“Both the chief constable and police and crime commissioner are committed to increasing visible policing in neighbourhoods,” Ch Supt White said. “That has been reflected in the creation of a new proactive policing team, increased patrols in hotspot locations and continued partnership work to tackle the issues that matter most to local residents.”

He added that the introduction of a new community messaging platform, Neighbourhood Matters, was helping officers gather intelligence from residents and respond more effectively to emerging problems.

A crime prevention programme is also being delivered across the force area to help residents and businesses reduce the risk of burglary and theft.

The winter activity forms part of the Home Office’s Winter of Action initiative, which follows a national Safer Streets Summer programme that saw increased enforcement in town centres across England and Wales.

Recent operations in Gwent have included high-visibility and covert patrols in Blackwood town centre, where officers have carried out stop searches, seized bikes and e-scooters and made arrests.

Shoplifting

In Newport, shoplifting patrols at the city’s retail park led to the arrest of a 34-year-old man from Monmouth on suspicion of theft and going equipped to steal.

Police have also been delivering crime prevention advice through the force’s We Don’t Buy Crime team, focusing on offences such as parcel thefts, theft from vehicles and shoplifting, which tend to increase during the winter months.

In Newport city centre, officers are continuing to work with partners under the City Safe initiative to improve safety for pub-goers, businesses and staff during the busy festive period.