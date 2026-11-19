Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

A fresh application for 50 homes on the edge of a coastal town aims to overcome the reasons the scheme was refused last year.

South Meadow Homes Ltd’s previous application, refused by Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee in November, 2025, sought permission for 50 homes on land north of Gibbas Way, near Upper Lamphey Road, Pembroke, including 10 per cent affordable housing.

A report to councillors said the scheme also faced financial demands for education and “active travel” improvements, beyond the affordable homes.

Officers recommended refusal because no agreement had been reached on the contributions and a full Habitats Regulations screening and Appropriate Assessment was needed in consultation with Natural Resources Wales.

The report said granting permission without them would be “unlawful”.

Pembrokeshire has effectively faced ‘a moratorium on certain types of development’ in the county due to Natural Resources Wales’ recent river nitrates guidance; a development required to demonstrate nitrogen neutrality in approximately 75 per cent of the county, including Haverfordwest, Narberth, Pembroke and Pembroke Dock, which amounts to approximately 35 per cent of the council’s future housing land supply.

At the November, 2025, meeting, members heard from the applicants that there was no refusal to pay a contribution, described as a ‘late bid by education and highways’ on top of an affordable housing units cost said to be ‘£0.75m’, asking for a decision to be paused due to the ongoing nitrates issue.

The resubmitted application aims to overcome those reasons for refusal.

It points to the council’s work over recent months on a nutrient-credit trading scheme involving the county farms estate, which could help solve the nitrates problem.

A supporting statement from agent Pembroke Design Limited says: “Given the planning history of this development and the site’s allocation [within the local development plan], we trust this site will be one of the council’s priority developments for phase 1 of the nutrient credit trading scheme.”

It adds that the applicant accepts the credits “will need to be purchased (on a cost per dwelling basis) following the granting of planning permission and that it is likely that a Grampian condition will be attached to the permission restricting occupancy until the necessary credits have been purchased”.

The proposed layout also includes a managed public green space and a Local Area of Play (LAP).

Of the active travel call, widening the footpath to Lamphey village to accommodate bicycles, between Fourth Lane and Lamphey, it says: “The applicant owns the majority of the road frontage land along Upper Lamphey Road that would be required for this improvement project and could contribute through dedication of the necessary land within their ownership for the widening of the footpath.”

It also says improvement works to the footway and a safe crossing point to the shops opposite the Upper Lamphey Road junction have already been provided.

On the education contribution, it says a review under way may provide updated guidance on school capacity and the scheme’s impact.

The earlier application identified £41,321.74 for Henry Tudor School and £25,000 for active-travel improvements, bringing the requested financial obligations to £66,321.74.