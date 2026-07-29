Second body found in search for missing kayakers

Nation.Cymru staff

The body of a second man has been found more than a week after two kayakers disappeared off the north Wales coast.

North Wales Police said Simon Wilson’s body was recovered from the sea near Llwyngwril, Gwynedd, at about 7.20pm on Tuesday, July 28.

Mr Wilson and Connor Parfitt were reported missing after they were last seen near the beach at Hafan y Môr holiday park in Pwllheli at around 6.30pm on July 21. The pair were believed to have headed out to sea in inflatable kayaks.

The body of Mr Parfitt was discovered on Aberystwyth beach in Ceredigion on Sunday, July 26, after police were called to reports of a body at around 12.30pm.

Police said Mr Wilson’s family and the coroner have been informed.

Chief Inspector Stephen Pawson said: “I share my deepest condolences with Simon’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“This is not the outcome any of us had hoped for, including the teams involved in the searches.

“Thank you to partner agencies, volunteers and members of the public, who assisted in our searches.

“We would request that both Simon and Connor’s family’s privacy are respected.”

A major search operation was launched after the two men were reported missing, involving police, HM Coastguard, RNLI crews, volunteers and members of the public.

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