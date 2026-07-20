Second councillor quits Labour group amid bullying claims

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A second councillor has quit a ruling Labour group at a Gwent council amid “bullying” claims.

Jill Bond has left the Labour group on Monmouthshire County Council to join the Independent Group.

She follows Councillor Sue Riley who switched to the independents in May after claiming she’d been told to attend a council budget meeting rather than a cancer treatment appointment.

In a statement, shared by Cllr Frances Taylor who leads the Independent Group, Cllr Bond said she remained supportive of the Labour Party but criticised the leadership of its ruling group on the county council and on Caldicot Town Council.

Cllr Bond, who represents the town’s West End ward, was one of five councillors who resigned at the same time in February from Caldicot Town Council due to a dispute, with Labour holding a majority of the seats on the council at the time.

In her statement Cllr Bond said: “Whilst my values and principles will continue to align with the Labour Party, I do not recognise the behaviour of the leadership in the Labour group at Monmouthshire County Council and at Caldicot Town Council to be following those ideals.

“This is evidenced by what I consider to be poor behaviour towards me. I have also witnessed poor behaviour towards others including Councillor Riley and Councillor Tony Easson. In my opinion the culture of divisive behaviour has been set by a council leadership, which in my view condones the bullying, exclusion and abuse of county councillors, by county councillors.”

Monmouthshire County Council’s Labour leader Mary Ann Brocklesby said: “I am sorry that Jill Bond no longer feels comfortable as part of our team. We wish her well in her new role. I and my council members continue to treat everyone with consideration and respect, in line with our Labour values.”

Cllr Brocklesby also said Cllr Bond had left the group before complaints, related to her conduct, had been considered by the group leadership and the Labour Party.

Labour now has just 19 seats in the 46 member council which it continues to run in coalition with the single Green Party councillor who is part of a Green Independent group with one independent councillor.

The Conservatives also have 19 councillors, while the Independent Group has six members including Cllr Bond.

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