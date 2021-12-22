Second home hotspot of Abersoch has Wales’ most expensive street at over £2m a house

The second home hotspot of Abersoch now has Wales’ most expensive street at over £2m a house.

The village in Gwynedd, which has seen protesters by those concerned that local people are being priced out of the area, includes one waterfront street – Benar Headland – where houses cost £2,152,000 on average.

It was identified by Halifax as Wales’ most expensive street based on transactions between 2016 and 2021, using Land Registry figures.

In Cardiff, the most expensive street was Llandennis Avenue, where the average price will set buyers back £1,361,000.

The most expensive of all in Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and England was predictably in London where the average house price on Tite Street, SW3, clocks in at £28,902,000.

Abersoch has recently been at the centre of a battle to keep open the Welsh language village school amid dwindling numbers of schoolchildren.

Gwynedd Council’s cabinet announced last month that they had voted to reject the concerns of a backbench committee and will forge ahead with the closure of a seven pupil school.

Pressure group Cymdeithas yr Iaith described the decision as “following the easy path of deserting the local community.”

Spokesperson Ffred Ffransis said: “It’s incredible that not a single member saw the value in the school as a focus for an agenda of rebuilding the local community.”

‘Availability’

On Monday the Welsh Government launched a new consultation as part of a ‘three-pronged approach’ to address the impact of second homes and holiday lets in some parts of Wales.

The consultation seeks views on how Land Transaction Tax (LTT) rates could be altered to improve opportunities for those looking to purchase permanent homes. It proposes that the Welsh Government could increase LTT rates for some transactions including for second homes and short-term holiday let property to reflect localised challenges in housing supply or high second homeownership.

Such an approach could be varied over time in accordance with market changes, the Welsh Government said.

“Ensuring there is sufficient availability of affordable housing in Wales is a priority for this government.,” they said.

“The high levels of second homes and short-term holiday lets in some communities with a potential impact on the availability and affordability of housing and the vitality of Welsh as a thriving community language has been much debated.”