Second indyref not a ‘priority’ during my time as Prime Minister – Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has said another Scottish independence referendum is not a “priority” and he cannot imagine one taking place during his time as Prime Minister.

The Labour leader said First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney had not raised the issue with him during their recent talks.

Scots voted in an independence referendum in 2014, with the ‘No’ side securing 55% of the vote.

Since then, successive UK governments have denied the SNP’s pleas for a second referendum.

The Prime Minister was speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme, having launched the strategic defence review in Glasgow on Monday.

He was asked if there would be another independence referendum if a nationalist majority emerges after next year’s Holyrood election.

“Priorities”

Sir Keir said: “I think it’s really important to focus on the priorities that matter most.

“We got a big election win last year on the basis that we would stabilise the economy and ensure that on that foundation we build a stronger Scotland in a stronger United Kingdom and that’s what I intend to do.”

He was then asked if he could imagine another independence referendum during his time as Prime Minister.

Sir Keir said: “No, and nobody’s raising that with me as their first priority.

“Certainly, in the discussions I’m having with the First Minister, that is not – we’re talking about jobs, energy, security and dealing with the cost-of-living crisis.”

Last month Mr Swinney said a “democratic majority” of pro-independence MSPs following the next Scottish Parliament election should result in another referendum.

The Prime Minister said that whatever the outcome in May, an independence referendum is “not a priority”.

Jobs

Speaking to Good Morning Scotland, Sir Keir also discussed the defence sector in Scotland.

He said there are around 25,000 defence jobs in Scotland and the strategic defence review announcements would “build on that”.

The Prime Minister said: “I would like to see many, many jobs in Scotland.

“Scotland has an incredible heritage and skilled work people in Scotland.

“We’ve just been looking at some of the frigates which have been built and are being built in Scotland.”

He insisted the SNP is “wrong” in its opposition to nuclear weapons and said “we’re entering a new era on defence and security”.

SNP MP Stephen Gethins responded to Sir Keir’s points on the BBC radio programme later on Tuesday, saying: “I have to say it’s a bit disappointing and maybe a bit arrogant of the Prime Minister to think he can speak for everybody.

“This shouldn’t be an issue that’s decided by one person at Downing Street or elsewhere. This should be a matter for the people of Scotland.

“I would have thought that given Keir Starmer’s troubles he would have learned something.”

Mr Gethins said he is not privy to private conversations between Mr Swinney and the Prime Minister.

Discussing the defence review, he said the policy of “running down the Army” in recent years has been wrong.

