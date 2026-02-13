Second inmate denies prison murder of former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins

A second inmate has denied murdering former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins in prison.

Disgraced rock star Watkins died after an alleged attack last October at HMP Wakefield, where he was serving a 29-year sentence for child sexual offences.

On Friday, Rashid Gedel, 25, referred to as Rico Gedel in court, became the second serving prisoner to plead not guilty to murdering Watkins.

His co-accused Samuel Dodsworth, 43, denied the offence at a hearing in November, appearing on a video link from prison.

Gedel has refused to attend previous hearings over the link, saying he wanted to appear in person.

He was brought to Leeds Crown Court for Friday’s hearing, where he pleaded not guilty to murder and possession of a “makeshift knife” in prison.

Gedel and Dodsworth are charged with murdering Watkins at HMP Wakefield on October 11.

Their trial is due to start on May 5.

Watkins was jailed for 29 years in December 2013, with a further six years on licence, after admitting a string of sex offences – including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby.

He was arrested following the execution of a drugs warrant at his Pontypridd home on September 21 2012 when a large number of computers, mobile phones and storage devices were seized.

Analysis of the equipment uncovered the singer’s depraved behaviour.

Watkins was previously taken to hospital after being attacked in 2023.

In 2019, he was jailed for an additional 10 months after he was found guilty of possessing a mobile phone in prison.